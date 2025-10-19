The Japanese-Style Condiment At Aldi That Shoppers Say Is A Perfect Dupe For This Pricier Original
From drizzling over sushi to making a Japanese-style marinade, Japanese barbecue sauce is one of many condiments that can boost the umami notes in your cooking. Owing to its name, you might be inclined to use it exclusively for Japanese dishes, but really, it's as versatile as it is flavorful. You can add it to your burgers, sandwiches, wraps, use it as a dip, dressing, and much more. One Japanese barbecue sauce brand we think is actually worth the hype is Bachan's Original Barbecue Sauce, based on a family recipe. It also ranked favorably in Chowhound's round-up of store-bought barbecue sauces, but be prepared to drop close to $10 for a single bottle. If that kind of splurge isn't in your budget, the good news is that shoppers seem to have found a remarkably similar condiment at America's cheapest grocery store for a fraction of the price.
Burman's Japanese-style BBQ Sauce at Aldi is sweet and tangy, and you can snag it for under $2 with almost the same quantity and a similar taste. A single bottle of Bachan's Original Barbecue Sauce holds about 17 ounces, while Burman's holds 15, meaning Aldi's brand is far cheaper per ounce. The ingredient lists are also similar, featuring soy sauce, mirin, toasted sesame oil, and rice vinegar, plus aromatics like garlic and ginger. On the flavor front, shoppers point out that Aldi's Burman's sauce has less sodium, making it less salty and a tad sweeter. Texture-wise, Burman's would be the ideal choice if you prefer a thicker consistency, while Bachan's sauces are often described as being more watery.
What makes Japanese barbecue sauce different?
Japanese barbecue sauce differs from the many varieties of regional American barbecue sauces. For starters, you wouldn't expect to find ingredients like soy sauce, mirin, or rice vinegar in traditional Stateside barbecue versions. At its root, Japanese barbecue sauce is an evolution of "tare," one of many traditional Japanese sauces that are used in countless ways, including as dipping sauces, marinades, and soup seasonings. It's popularly used in Japanese-style of barbecue called "yakiniku," and is sometimes also referred to as "yakiniku sauce." (Bachan's and Burman's versions are reminiscent of teriyaki with their garlic and ginger.) Since 2019, Bachan's has worked to popularize Japanese barbecue sauce in the United States. Clearly, its success among American customers sparked Aldi to develop its own version at a more accessible price point via its Burman's line.
This is a great condiment to have on hand if you're looking to add a zesty, sweet-yet-savory flavor to your food. Some Aldi shoppers on social media have reported success using it for dishes like pork katsu sandwiches and as a glaze for salmon. Whether you want to improve the taste of your sauteed vegetables, make some of the best, most flavorful barbecue tofu without needing a grill that will amaze even the most ardent tofu skeptics, or make it your new go-to for a single-ingredient upgrade that yields unforgettable fried rice, it seems that your taste buds are in for an umami-packed treat.