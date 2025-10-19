The Japanese-Style Condiment At Aldi That Shoppers Say Is A Perfect Dupe For This Pricier Original

From drizzling over sushi to making a Japanese-style marinade, Japanese barbecue sauce is one of many condiments that can boost the umami notes in your cooking. Owing to its name, you might be inclined to use it exclusively for Japanese dishes, but really, it's as versatile as it is flavorful. You can add it to your burgers, sandwiches, wraps, use it as a dip, dressing, and much more. One Japanese barbecue sauce brand we think is actually worth the hype is Bachan's Original Barbecue Sauce, based on a family recipe. It also ranked favorably in Chowhound's round-up of store-bought barbecue sauces, but be prepared to drop close to $10 for a single bottle. If that kind of splurge isn't in your budget, the good news is that shoppers seem to have found a remarkably similar condiment at America's cheapest grocery store for a fraction of the price.

Burman's Japanese-style BBQ Sauce at Aldi is sweet and tangy, and you can snag it for under $2 with almost the same quantity and a similar taste. A single bottle of Bachan's Original Barbecue Sauce holds about 17 ounces, while Burman's holds 15, meaning Aldi's brand is far cheaper per ounce. The ingredient lists are also similar, featuring soy sauce, mirin, toasted sesame oil, and rice vinegar, plus aromatics like garlic and ginger. On the flavor front, shoppers point out that Aldi's Burman's sauce has less sodium, making it less salty and a tad sweeter. Texture-wise, Burman's would be the ideal choice if you prefer a thicker consistency, while Bachan's sauces are often described as being more watery.