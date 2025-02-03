What Gives Mochi Donuts Their Light, Chewy Texture?

Every culture around the world seems to have a version of a sweet, fluffy, and fried dessert. There are sfenj, rosquillas, gulgula, Berliners, beignets, and of course, donuts. Stateside, we have a lot of tasty variations on the donut, including yeast, cake, filled, and a Japanese-American fusion item that first took off in Hawaii: the mochi donut. This style of donut, which typically comes shaped in small spheres or a ring of spheres, stands out from other fluffier variations because of its chewy and light texture.

The type of flour used for mochi donuts is what creates this standout texture. While yeast and cake donuts are made from wheat flour — sometimes cake or bread flour — mochi donuts found in the United States are made from sweet rice flour, also called glutinous rice flour. This naturally gluten-free flour is also used to make chewy mochi treats, like the famous mochi spheres stuffed with ice cream. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, is actually what gives bread and baked goods a light airy texture. Without that gluten, mochi donuts are denser and more elastic.

In Japan, there is another type of mochi donut called pon de ring. It's often called a mochi donut because the texture is mochi-like. However, this variation is made from tapioca flour. Both the donut's name and flour choice are inspired by the Brazilian cheese bread pao de queijo. Tapioca, like sweet rice flour, leads to baked goods with a chewier texture than ones made from wheat flour. While it's also gluten-free, pon de ring donuts sometimes also contain a mixture of tapioca and wheat flour.