What Made One Of The 'Best Donuts' Julia Child Ever Had So Special

The odds are that if you order a basic donut at the local chain, coffee shop, or patisserie, it's going to have a cake or yeast base. The former has a spongey crumb that's probably a little denser than your standard birthday slice, and the latter is light, airy, and often enrobed in a glaze. Then you've got your crullers, made of choux, crossovers like the Cronut, and the Julia Child favorite: the brioche donut.

Brioche donuts have more in common with yeast donuts than their cake counterparts, because yeast is also a key brioche ingredient. But brioche donuts just finish with a bit more heft and a richer, more velveteen finish due to their typically increased use of butter and eggs. In an old episode of her show "The French Chef" titled "Coffee and ... ", the American chef and dessert aficionado actually prepares a few beautiful brioche treats virtually all at the same time, and makes the donuts seem like a relative breeze. "Don't get all upset about it and make it a production," Child sais near the top of the show. "Just plunge right in, because all doughs are essentially very much alike, if it's bread dough, roll dough, croissant dough, or brioche dough, which we're going to do today." That relative ease is, like a lot of baking projects, in the eye of the beholder.