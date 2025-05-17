The Absolute Best Chocolate Shops In Every State
That chocolate bonbon you're eating right now has been a long time coming. Cacao plants are native to South America and have been there for centuries, but eating the chocolate we get from them is a relatively new concept. Chocolate was drank, first as an intoxicant and later as a treat, long before the first appealingly edible "solid chocolate" was developed in Switzerland in the 1870s.
Like the method of consumption, the way chocolate is bought and sold has evolved. Now, chocolatiers mainly sell their wares online and ship them to locations all over the world. Still, there are plenty of exceptional brick-and-mortar chocolate shops operating in the U.S., and visiting in person offers a multisensory experience that pointing and clicking doesn't. Also, your bonbons won't get lost in the mail.
Here are our favorites in every state. Each of these shops made the list for different reasons. In Delaware, it's a saltwater taffy shop that also makes the best chocolate truffles on the coast. In Iowa, it's a time capsule "candy shoppe" serving chocolates direct from their 150-year-old factory. And in Missouri, it's a luxe suisse chocolate boutique smack in the middle of barbecue country. Though unique in location, offerings, and style, these shops are linked by a shared ingredient and a desire to transform that ancient cacao bean into something remarkable.
Alabama: Pizzelle's Confections in Huntsville
Our choice from the Yellowhammer State is a chocolate boutique in Huntsville owned and operated by women. Pizzelle's chocolates are decorated mostly in jewel tones, and each one pun-y, pop culture-inspired name. A couple of favorites are the Earl Grey and milk chocolate treat known as "Goodbye Earl," and "Nutty By Nature," a praline and marshmallow concoction wrapped in a dark chocolate shell.
pizzellesconfections.com
2500 Clinton Avenue W Suite D, Huntsville, AL, 35805
(256) 960-8321
Alaska: Alaska Wild Berry Products in Anchorage
Alaska Wild Berry Product's flagship store and factory in Anchorage claims to have the largest chocolate waterfall this side of Willy Wonka. The real standouts here are their Signature Truffles and chocolate-covered creams. But you should remember to save room for their Grizzly Claws, caramel, and almond clusters covered in rich milk chocolate.
akwildberry.com
5225 Juneau Street, Anchorage, AK, 99518
(907) 562-8858
Arizona: Monsoon Chocolate in Tucsom
This Arizona small-batch chocolate maker is focused on transparent and responsible sourcing. Their flavors are all inspired by the Sonoran Desert. Try their mesquite white chocolate: Mesquite trees are native to the desert, and the nutty legumes they produce pair nicely with Monsoon's creamy white chocolate. Their Sonoran sea salt milk chocolate is also both authentically Arizona and delicious.
monsoonchocolate.com
3630 E Ft. Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ, 85716
(520) 849-7819
Arkansas: Kopper Kettle in Fort Smith
Kopper Kettles chocolate has been made using the same family recipe and process for four generations. Their chocolate factory is just down the road in Van Buren and can be toured. At their shop in Fort Smith, you'll find no-frills chocolates that are exceptional in their simplicity. The truffle sampler is a good place to start, and their chocolate creams in basic flavors like cherry and vanilla are also extraordinary.
shopkopperkettle.com
4300 Rogers Avenue #58, Fort Smith, AR, 72903
(479) 783-8158
California: Danville Chocolates in Danville
This throwback small-town chocolate shop always has a big selection of seasonal chocolates and treats, but you don't have to wait for a holiday to enjoy some of the best chocolate in California. The tiger butter chocolate bark is one of their typically-available standouts. And their out-of-this-world truffles come in boozy flavors like champagne and amaretto.
danvillechocolates.com
175 E Prospect Avenue, Danville, CA, 94506
(925) 314-0001
Colorado: Cultura in Denver
This Latina-owned and operated chocolate shop is focused on delivering authentic Mexican and Caribbean flavors. Cultura's bean-to-bar process assures that their chocolate is not only delicious, but mostly guilt-free. Cultura is also a member of a community collective focused on improving the economy of Denver's historic Westwood neighborhood while preserving its identity. For a taste of what Cultura is all about, try the Pinole mini chocolate bar made with heirloom maiz.
culturachocolate.com
3742 Morrison Road, Denver, CO, 80219
(303)731-6656
Connecticut: Thorncrest Farm, LLC & Milk House Chocolates in Goshen
Some of the best artisanal chocolates in New England are made and sold at this Connecticut dairy farm. They're known mostly for their sweet, creamy milk chocolate, but they also make dark and white chocolates. Swing by and try one of their milk chocolate cranberry bars. And if you ask nicely, they'll even let you meet the cows.
milkhousechocolates.net
280 Town Hill Road, Goshen, CT, 06756
(860) 309-2545
Delaware: Dolle's Salt Water Taffy in Rehoboth Beach
Dolle's is a saltwater taffy place by the sea where the chocolate is the real attraction. Their chocolate sea shells are big with the tourists, but the locals know to go for the truffles. As you might expect from a place on the beach, they're beautifully salted, almost as if a little of the Atlantic mixed in with the chocolate.
dolles-ibachs.com
9 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971
(302) 227-0757
Florida: Ben B Coco in Miami
This fully kosher, small-batch chocolate factory and shop focuses on pairing chocolate with exotic flavors. They have the basics, but there's also stuff like dark chocolate dried orange peel and dark chocolate ginger bites. They are beautifully created Art Bars, where designs are painted directly onto some of the best chocolate bars in Miami.
benbcoco.com
170 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL, 33127
(786) 309-5566
Georgia: XOCOLATL in Atlanta
For Costa Rican chocolate that's both authentically strong and with a surprisingly wide diversity of flavors, there's no better place than XOCOLATL. They're known for their bonbons, particularly their intricately decorated bonbon gift sets, but their specialty chocolate bars are just as good. If you're lucky enough to visit when the Georgia Boy bar is available, your'e in for a caramel-y treat.
xocolatlchocolate.com
99 Krog Street NE Suite S, Atlanta, GA, 30307
(404) 604-9642
Hawaii: Lavaloha Chocolate in Hilo
If you ever wanted to tour a working chocolate farm smack dab in the middle of paradise, Lavaloha Chocolate is the place for you. Everything they put into their chocolates is either grown on the farm or sourced locally. They stick to the basics: There's nothing fancy in terms of flavor. They just have good, 100% Hawaiian chocolate.
lavaloha.co
1820 Amauulu Road, Hilo, HI, 96720
(808) 987-3649
Idaho: The Chocolat Bar in Boise
Here you'll find handmade artisan chocolate – sorry, chocolat – that combines sourced cacao beans from around the world with local Idaho ingredients. Their chocolate-dipped After Dinner Mint and chocolate-covered Blueberry Cluster are standouts, and their Black Forest Cherry Truffle is a decadent, fruity treat.
thechocolatbar.com
801 W Main Street #103, Boise, ID, 83702
(208) 338-7771
Belgian Chocolatier Piron in Evanston
A pair of chocolate-loving Belgian brothers run this upscale European-style shop on the North Shore of Chicagoland. All the chocolates are handmade and presented in the signature Piron gold ballotin boxes with hand-tied ribbons. Apart from the packaging, Piron chocolates are defined by the brothers' attention to detail. Try one of their perfectly neat brandied cherry cordials for a boozy, chocolatey bite.
belgchocpiron.com
509-A Main Street, Evanston, IL, 60202
(847) 864-5504
Indiana: DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne
This family-owned boutique prides itself on being the go-to place for Indiana's refined palates and chocolate connoisseurs. They use unusual (for chocolate, anyway) ingredients like sweet pear and jasmine tea. The big chocolate companies, even the ones that make our favorites, must envy DeBrand's playful flavor combinations, like their white chocolate and passionfruit ganache covered in milk chocolate.
debrand.com
10105 Auburn Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825
(260) 969-8335
Iowa: Palmer's Olde Time Candy Shoppe in Sioux City
This midwestern chocolate factory has been in business since 1878, and it has been owned by the Palmer family continuously that entire time. They opened their Olde Time Candy Shoppe in 2007 to peddle their wares in a setting fitting of their company's history. Nostalgic flavors rule the day, and old-time offerings like cherry cream clusters and dark chocolate caramels transport your taste buds back in time.
palmercandy.com
405 Wesley Parkway, Sioux City, IA, 51103
(712) 258-5543
Kansas: Annedore's Fine Chocolate in Westwood Hills
This enchanting little chocolate shop specializes in picture-perfect European-style truffles. They have other offerings like barks and turtles, but you probably won't find any bonbons: There's a difference, and Annedore's focuses their attention on the more decadent of the two. They also make stunning special order novelties with a whimsical flair, but you have to give them plenty of time: The truffles come first.
annedores.com
5000 State Line Road, Westwood Hills, KS, 66205
(913) 831-0302
Kentucky: Art Eatables in Louisville
Art Eatables is a funky little chocolate shop that specializes in pairing fine chocolate with Kentucky bourbon. They work with local distillers to make delightful small-batch bourbon balls and truffles. They also partnered with Old Forester Bourbon for a special collection and offer another chocolate collection that highlights local microdistilleries. They're committed to Kentucky, and you can taste it in every bite.
arteatables.com
631 W Main Street, Louisville, KY, 40202
(502) 365-2144
Louisiana: Piety and Desire Chocolate in New Orleans
The creations you'll find at Piety and Desire are super decadent, like everything in New Orleans. Their bonbons are not only loaded with chocolatey flavors, but they're gorgeous to boot. If they didn't taste so good, they'd be too beautiful to eat. They also have delicious chocolate bars with various flavor profiles and a small selection of gourmet drinking chocolates.
pietyanddesirechocolate.com
2032 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA, 70130
(504) 799-1709
Maine: Bixby Chocolate in Rockland
In this proudly women-owned boutique chocolate factory, most everything is Maine-inspired or themed, like chocolate lobster claws and tinned chocolate sardines. If you prefer to stay away from the (admittedly delicious) kitsch, go for one of their chocolate bars, boasting sophisticated flavors like Creme Brulee and Split Rock Bourbon. Their bonbons are always a hit as well.
bixbychocolate.com
1 Sea Street Place, Rockland, ME, 04841
(207) 691-2634
Maryland: Jinji Chocolate in Baltimore
Innovation is second only to flavor at our favorite Baltimore chocolate shop. The menu is filled with borderline-dangerous flavor profiles. There are confections highlighting tastes like smoked corn, tobacco, and activated charcoal. And their chocolate hazelnut spread is so good you could probably even eat it on grilled cheese. There are no bad options to be found on Jinji's menu.
jinjichocolate.com
3100 Greenmount Unit 8, Baltimore, MD, 21218
(443) 835-1636
Massachusetts: Serenade Chocolatier in Brookline Village
This little chocolate shop outside of Boston produces truffles, creams, and caramels, each with a Classic Viennese style and look. Many chocolatiers offer some vegan-friendly options, but a rare few are as good and as varied as the ones at Serenade. So pick up a vegan peanut butter crisp and enjoy it with your favorite iced coffee from Dunkin'.
serenadechocolatier.com
5 Harvard Square, Brookline, MA, 02445
(617) 739-0795
Michigan: Mokaya in Grand Rapids
In this boutique chocolate shop, everything is made in-house, and Instagram-worthy. They have a huge menu, so you'll never run out of things to try. If you visit and feel overwhelmed, start with their chocolate-covered, house-made "Oreo." The flavors are familiar but exponentially better.
mokayagr.com
638 Wealthy SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503
(616) 551-1925
Minnesota: Painted Turtle Chocolatier in Osseo
Here, you'll find artisan chocolates ranging from highbrow handmade truffles to their take on the classic chocolate Easter bunny. Not to degrade the Easter favorite, which has a special history. The Painted Turtle's version of the bunny is made with ultra-smooth, premium milk chocolate that makes it stand out in a crowded field. And the little gold bows are adorable.
paintedturtlechocolatier.com
229 Central Avenue, Osseo, MN, 55369
(763) 242-9475
Mississippi: Mulukakao in Hattiesburg
MuluKakoa is a celebration of Nicaraguan coffee and chocolate that feels perfectly at home in southern Mississippi. The shop sources high-quality beans from Nicaragua for both its primary offerings. The chocolate is strong but far from overpowering. Try dunking their 65% dark chocolate bar into a cup of their Catuai brew for a silky smooth treat.
mulukakao.com
201 Cox Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS, 39402
(769) 280-7232
Missouri: Andre's Confiserie Suisse in Kansas City
Who thought you could find an authentic Swiss chocolatier in the heart of BBQ country? This family-owned, Kansas City staple has been going strong for three generations. Their Salt of The Swiss Alps chocolate caramels are popular, and for a good reason: each one is a milky, buttery masterpiece. Their bourbon balls are another crowd-pleaser.
andreschocolates.com
5018 Main Street, Kansas City, MO, 64112
(816) 561-3440
Montana: Front Porch Chocolate in Livingston
This small chocolate "factory" that makes minimally processed chocolate bars proves that bigger isn't always better. Their Pineapple Upside Down White Bar boasts craftsmanship and attention to detail that combine for mouth-watering results. Front Porch offers "Bean to Bar" classes and workshops regularly for chocolate fans who want to learn more about their process.
frontporchchocolate.com
1201 US Hwy 10 W Building E1, Livingston, MT, 59047
(406) 602-0609
Nebraska: Lulubee in Lincoln
The folks at Lulubee make their chocolate following a rigid process and working to exacting standards. It's almost like a chocolate shop ran as a fine dining restaurant. The style and the flavors are sleek and modern. Their offerings change with the seasons, but if you're there at the right time, try a Hazelnut Crunch Truffle wrapped in a milk chocolate shell.
lulubeechocolates.com
5720 Hidcote Drive, Lincoln, NE, 68516
(402) 413-2081
Nevada: Tandem Chocolates in Reno
Everything is bright and colorful at Tandem Chocolates, especially their hand-painted bonbons. Their seasonal bonbon assortments pop with both color and flavor. Grab a box and let them fill it for you: There are no wrong choices here. They also offer special home tasting and pairing kits, and chocolate-making classes and workshops. Check their website to see what's happening and when.
tandemchocolates.com
7111 S Virginia Street Unit A15, Reno, NV, 89511
(775) 227-8735
New Hampshire: Dancing Lion Chocolate in Manchester
Recognized for their leadership in heirloom cacao preservation,Dancing Lion Chocolate makes fragrant, punchy chocolate that somehow tastes recognizable and exotic. Their use of mezcal and spice in their chocolate, like in their appropriately named Heat Bar, elevates their offerings to the best in the state. If you're not feeling quite so adventurous, you can always try their delicious peanut butter cup or maple caramel.
dancinglion.us
917 Elm Street, Manchester, NH, 03101
(603) 625-4043
New Jersey: Enjou Chocolat in Morristown
This little shop in the Garden State offers all the classics plus an array of specialty molded chocolates. Enjou was started by a pharmacist who learned to make chocolate syrup and got hooked on the sweet, sticky stuff. Everything is uniformly good, and a little kitschy (like chocolate stiletto heels), but it's NJ. Try an assortment from their Connoisseur Collection for a sampling of their best.
enjouchocolat.com
8 Dehart Street, Morristown, NJ, 07960
(973) 993-9090
New Mexico: Eldora Craft Chocolate in Albuquerque
Award-winning chocolatier Steve Prickett makes great chocolate with a distinct southwestern flair. His truffles come in flavors like blood orange and lavender, and painted in the bold colors of a New Mexico sunset. Prickett documents his whole process on his website and offers lessons on how to properly prepare and taste chocolate. It's hard to believe there's a wrong way to eat anything this good.
eldorachocolate.com
8114 Edith NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87113
(505) 433-4076
New York: Chocolat Moderne in New York City
Since 2003, Chocolat Moderne has served up some of the best bars, truffles, and cordials in the Big Apple. It's a crowded market, but Chocolat Moderne pulls ahead thanks to its beautiful and luxe creations like Champagne truffles and strawberry cordials. Their popular Avant-Gard bars come in varieties like "Blood-Orange Bergamot" and "Berries and Lavender."
chocolatmoderne.com
27 W 20th Street Suite 904, New York, NY, 10011
(212) 229-4797
North Carolina: The Chocolate Fetish in Asheville
In a chocolate business typically focused on going darker, The Chocolate Fetish stands out for prioritizing white chocolate. A good entry point is their Solid White chocolate round. You really can't go wrong here. They've also won accolades for their caramels and truffles. In short, everything they put out is good, so maybe plan to skip lunch before you visit.
chocolatefetish.com
36 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC, 28801
(828) 258-2353
North Dakota: Sweet Dreams Confections in Fargo
Fargo might not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of world-class chocolate, but Sweet Dreams Confections deserves a spot in your headspace. They specialize in handmade truffles, like a tiramisu-flavored one that's super popular, but the shop also has a large selection of fudge and taffy. Plus, they offer premium gelato; perfect for those notoriously mild Fargo winters.
sweetdreamsconfections.com
4101 13th Avenue Suite 1000, Fargo, ND, 58103
(701) 297-9338
Ohio: Coblentz Chocolate Company in Walnut Creek
The husband and wife team of Mary and Jason Coblentz started making chocolates out of their home kitchen in the 80s, and their creations got popular enough for the couple to open a brick-and-mortar. They use a high percentage of cocoa butter in their chocolates, which gives their fare a lighter flavor profile. Try their White Pretzel Clusters for a mouthwatering example of their ethos.
coblentzchocolates.com
4917 Walnut Street, Walnut Creek, OH, 44687
(330) 893-2995
Oklahoma: Cricket and Fig Chocolate in Tulsa
Tulsa chocolatier Randy Page is a CIA graduate and a well-traveled chef. He brings his fine dining training to this little chocolate shop named after Page's two dogs. He sources high-quality ingredients from all over the world, and his talents shine through in his flavors. You'll find an assortment of gourmet truffles, including notable selections like the Chai Latte and the Black Sesame.
cricketandfig.com
5800 South Lewis Avenue Suite 129, Tulsa, OK, 74105
(918) 271-5199
Oregon: Seahorse Chocolate in Bend
This hip chocolate hangout was founded by one of the guys from Stumptown Coffee, one of our favorite coffee roasters. The transition from coffee beans to chocolate beans has been a rousing success. Seahorse sources cocoa from multiple Latin American and Caribbean countries. That diversity leads to a wide range of offerings, from Finca chocolate from Belize to Ransiki chocolate from Indonesia.
seahorsechocolate.com
1849 NE 2nd Street, Bend, OR, 97701
(541) 668-1760
Pennsylvania: Frederic Loraschi Chocolates in Harrisburg
This artisanal chocolate shop is run by a chocolatier named one of the ten best chocolatiers in North America. It's a tough title to defend, but chocolate maker Loraschi makes a great case for himself with immaculately crafted truffles, confections, and chocolate bars. The dark chocolate caramels, each one a tiny work of art, are not to be missed.
fredericloraschichocolate.com
4615 Hillcrest Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17109
(717) 540-0000
Rhode Island: Aura's Chocolate Bar in Cranston
Aura's is best described as a Venezuelan small-batch chocolate shop, and if you've never experienced the intoxicating flavor of pure Venezuelan chocolate, book a flight to Rhode Island and get ready for a treat. Interesting flavor combos like Raspberry & Dark Swirl and Coffee Milk bring out the best of the robust chocolate without masking the unique flavor or tamping down its inherent intensity. It's a delicate balancing act, but Aura's pulls it off every time.
auraschocolatebar.co
250 East Street, Cranston, RI, 02920
(401) 312-3381
South Carolina: LaRue Fine Chocolate in Greenville
Yes, you can find fancy, authentic European chocolates in the high country of South Carolina. The chocolatier at LaRue Fine Chocolate came from the wine business and now specializes in pairing wine with her chocolate creations. There are also craft cocktails you can mix and match with your favorite fine chocolates from the shop, like the dark chocolate and sour cherry flavored Cherry Blossom.
laruefinechocolate.com
556 Perry Avenue Suite B115, Greenville, SC, 29611
(864) 263-7083
South Dakota: Mostly Chocolates in Rapid City
"Hand-made in the Black Hills," Mostly Chocolates specializes in surprisingly modern-looking chocolates and truffles. There are two dozen truffle flavors to choose from, and they're all hand-made and super tasty. Located in the shadow of Mount Rushmore, the shop can get a little touristy in the summer, and they do sell molded chocolate bison and other novelties for the out-of-towners, but it's mostly a place where smart locals go to get their chocolate fix.
mostly-chocolates.com
7201 Mt Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD, 57702
(605) 341-2264
Tennessee: Poppy and Peep in Nashville
A father and daughter team went to chocolate school together and opened this "microfactory" right in the heart of Music City. Everything there is small and twee and delicious. You can't go wrong with their build-your-own bonbon box. Choose from flavors like Cocoa Nib Marshmallow, Honey Almond Butter, 24 Karat Caramel, and a dozen others that are better than just about anything else in the city.
poppyandpeep.com
374 Herron Drive Unit 6, Nashville, TN, 37210
(615) 630-5356
Texas: Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory in Cedar Park
As the name says, what you'll find here is Ecuadorian chocolate made by hand, on-site. Ecuadorian chocolate is known for its fruity, tropical notes, and you'll find that and more in every piece of chocolate made here. They sell bars with cacao levels up to 100 percent, but if you're not ready to go that dark, their 55% cacao bar, straight from the wrapper, is a good place to start.
theecuadorianchocolate.com
251 N Bell Boulevard Suite 110, Cedar Park, Texas, 78613
(737) 802-9651
Utah: BlueBird Candy in Logan
This chocolate factory has a storefront to sell its wares right off the assembly line. The factory opened in 1914, and they still make all their fillings from scratch and dip all their chocolates by hand. Their Butterballs, with buttercream centers coated in milk chocolate and rolled in chopped almonds, are a delight. And you can never go wrong with a box full of their supremely bingeable assorted Soft Centers.
bluebirdcandy.com
75 W. Center Street, Logan, UT, 84321
(435) 753-3670
Vermont: NU Chocolat in Burlington
Everything at NU Chocolat is super modern, from the decor to the chocolates. It's truly a family business: Mom and Dad are Swiss-trained chocolatiers, while Son and Daughter run the business side. The chocolates they produce, like their Vermont Whiskey Truffles, are both intricately designed and insanely beautiful. The combination of technique, flavor, and modernism work together to make NU Chocolat the Noma of Vermont chocolate shops.
nuchocolat.com
180 Battery Street Suite 110, Burlington, VT, 05401
(802) 540-8378
Virginia: River-Sea Chocolates in Chantilly
River-Sea Chocolates is a Brazilian chocolate superstore that is just as interested in saving the rainforests as it is in pleasing your tastebuds. Fortunately, they do both well. River-Sea offers chocolate bars, truffles, and other confections while remaining absolutely committed to sustainability (wind-powered cargo ships only!). If you're feeling adventurous, the shop has an Exotic Chocolate Lovers Club where members can try some off-the-wall treats that can't be found anywhere else in Virginia.
riverseachocolates.com
4520 Daly Drive Suite 100, Chantilly, VA, 20151
(703) 539-2697
Washington: Chocolate Man in Lake Forest Park
Chocolate Man is responsible for some of the most visually pleasing chocolates in Washington and the entire United States. They use edible luster dust and colored cocoa butter to gussy up their artisan chocolates. Come for the aesthetics and stay for the flavors. They use premium, fair trade chocolate in all of their creations. They also make chocolate novelties and big chocolate sculptures in case you're in the market for something grand and delicious.
chocolateman.com
17171 Bothell Way NE Suite A130, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155
(206) 365-2025
West Virginia: Holl's Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates in Vienna
This family business specializes in traditional Swiss chocolate, so don't let its Vienna location fool you. The third-generation owners are Swiss-trained, and they're absolutely serious about their approach to chocolate making. Their truffles are the standouts here, with flavors ranging from Bittersweet to Royal. They also run a "Truffle of the Month" special, so plan to visit at least twelve times a year.
holls.com
2001 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV, 26105
(800) 842-4512
Wisconsin: Wilmar Chocolates in Appleton
Appleton's Wilmar Chocolates produces hand-crafted chocolate treats with a throwback mentality. The shop opened in 1956 in a Historic 1907 building and has been there ever since. They still uses the old recipes and the traditional methods. If you've never tried their Pecan Wilmarvel, you're missing out. It's made by sticking fresh pecans with sweet, handmade caramel then smothering the whole thing with your choice of milk or dark chocolate. In a word, it's wilmarvelous.
wilmarchocolates.com
1222 N. Superior Street, Appleton, Wi, 54911
(920) 733-6182
Wyoming: Meeteetse Chocolatier in Meeteetse
A Wyoming cowboy learns to make chocolate to sell it and buy a bronco saddle. He ends up falling in love with the process and opens a shop in his town of 300 people. That cowboy, Tim Kellogg, is now a master chocolatier specializing in boozy and herbaceous confections. His small-town shop can compete with the big city purveyors in terms of both quality and creativity. The custom truffles, particularly the Wyoming Whiskey ones, are some of the best you'll find anywhere.
meeteetsechocolatier.com
1943 State Street, Meeteetse, WY, 82433
(307) 868-2567
Methodology
It wasn't easy to pick just one chocolate shop from each state to single out. There are many great chocolatiers doing amazing things all over the country. We scoured the web, read customer reviews, lurked on message boards, and looked for recommendations in both local and national publications to make our picks.