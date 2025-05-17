The Absolute Best Chocolate Shops In Every State

That chocolate bonbon you're eating right now has been a long time coming. Cacao plants are native to South America and have been there for centuries, but eating the chocolate we get from them is a relatively new concept. Chocolate was drank, first as an intoxicant and later as a treat, long before the first appealingly edible "solid chocolate" was developed in Switzerland in the 1870s.

Like the method of consumption, the way chocolate is bought and sold has evolved. Now, chocolatiers mainly sell their wares online and ship them to locations all over the world. Still, there are plenty of exceptional brick-and-mortar chocolate shops operating in the U.S., and visiting in person offers a multisensory experience that pointing and clicking doesn't. Also, your bonbons won't get lost in the mail.

Here are our favorites in every state. Each of these shops made the list for different reasons. In Delaware, it's a saltwater taffy shop that also makes the best chocolate truffles on the coast. In Iowa, it's a time capsule "candy shoppe" serving chocolates direct from their 150-year-old factory. And in Missouri, it's a luxe suisse chocolate boutique smack in the middle of barbecue country. Though unique in location, offerings, and style, these shops are linked by a shared ingredient and a desire to transform that ancient cacao bean into something remarkable.