Lindt's Dubai Chocolate Bar Isn't A Hit, Here's What It Gets Wrong According To Reddit
When Lindt unrolled its Dubai chocolate, people had high hopes — after all, Dubai chocolate has taken the world by storm. But while people were expecting a rich, indulgent bite, they were instead met with mostly plain chocolate which has left many (especially on Reddit) incredibly underwhelmed. Posts on the r/chocolate subreddit have described the Lindt Dubai chocolate bar as an overpriced and underwhelming version of the real experience. One Reddit user summed it up bluntly, describing Lindt's version as "the most expensive and the least delicious" of all Dubai chocolate bars they have tried.
The biggest complaint comes down to the all-important filling — or rather, lack thereof. Dubai chocolate is known to be a thick milk chocolate bar with a mixture of tahini, pistachio cream, and crispy shredded phyllo dough tucked inside. But Lindt's version skimps so much on the filling that one Redditor commented "you really don't even taste the pistachio." That essential texture and flavor is, of course, a massive dealbreaker for anyone who knows about the three rich ingredients that are essential for Dubai chocolate.
If the lack of filling wasn't disappointing enough, the price point adds insult to injury. Lindt charges $15 per bar which, though less than the $20 some other brands go for, is still a hefty price for what reviewers are calling more of a plain chocolate bar with a vague pistachio taste. A few Redditors claimed that they were better off making their own versions at home, or even hunting for other foods that got the Dubai chocolate treatment, like bagels or ice cream, where the creamy pistachio hits hard.
What to eat instead
For anyone who hasn't tried Dubai chocolate before, the Lindt bar would be a pretty bad first impression per Reddit, and so it's certainly worth hunting down the real deal. Some stores may stock the bars, but the most reliable method is to buy direct from UAE-based confectioners if they ship internationally. But if you're wondering where to find Dubai chocolate in the U.S., you may also stumble upon it in some stores and cafes. You can always find options like the Lovetta Dubai Chocolate Bar on Amazon for under $20 as well.
If you like getting creative in the kitchen, making it yourself at home is another way to get a taste of the confection. Recipes usually start with melting good-quality chocolate, then layering that into a chocolate bar mold, and adding the crunchy layer of shredded phyllo (kataifi) toasted in butter and mixed with pistachio cream and tahini — before covering the whole thing in more chocolate. In the absence of kataifi, you could use puff pastry or even cornflakes. As one Redditor explained: "I make it myself, can get so much for the price you pay."
So if Lindt's bar left you feeling underwhelmed, don't write off Dubai chocolate altogether. The real version should be an incredible, layered, textured, nutty, melt-in-your-mouth experience that's worth hunting down or getting your apron on for. And it is nothing like the underfilled and overpriced bar you'll find on many supermarket shelves.