Lindt's Dubai Chocolate Bar Isn't A Hit, Here's What It Gets Wrong According To Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Lindt unrolled its Dubai chocolate, people had high hopes — after all, Dubai chocolate has taken the world by storm. But while people were expecting a rich, indulgent bite, they were instead met with mostly plain chocolate which has left many (especially on Reddit) incredibly underwhelmed. Posts on the r/chocolate subreddit have described the Lindt Dubai chocolate bar as an overpriced and underwhelming version of the real experience. One Reddit user summed it up bluntly, describing Lindt's version as "the most expensive and the least delicious" of all Dubai chocolate bars they have tried.

The biggest complaint comes down to the all-important filling — or rather, lack thereof. Dubai chocolate is known to be a thick milk chocolate bar with a mixture of tahini, pistachio cream, and crispy shredded phyllo dough tucked inside. But Lindt's version skimps so much on the filling that one Redditor commented "you really don't even taste the pistachio." That essential texture and flavor is, of course, a massive dealbreaker for anyone who knows about the three rich ingredients that are essential for Dubai chocolate.

If the lack of filling wasn't disappointing enough, the price point adds insult to injury. Lindt charges $15 per bar which, though less than the $20 some other brands go for, is still a hefty price for what reviewers are calling more of a plain chocolate bar with a vague pistachio taste. A few Redditors claimed that they were better off making their own versions at home, or even hunting for other foods that got the Dubai chocolate treatment, like bagels or ice cream, where the creamy pistachio hits hard.