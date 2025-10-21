How To Determine The Right Size Air Fryer For Your Kitchen

Air fryers can be used to make brownies, but they're also the secret to making crispy, flaky fish. This type of versatility comes at the cost of heftiness, so buying an air fryer often raises the question of whether or not you're getting the right size for your home. Chowhound spoke with Rachel Buck, the senior demo chef at Ninja, upon the launch of the new Ninja Crispi Pro. One of the most important considerations is knowing how many people you regularly cook for, and she advises getting an air fryer that can cook more food than what your usual crowd eats.

"For one to two people, I would recommend a 2- to 4-quart side capacity — for three to four people, a 4- to 6-quart capacity. For five-plus people, I would recommend a 6-quart or even a dual basket!" Buck told us exclusively. She recommends going with larger air fryer models because they're helpful for entertaining guests or cooking a whole chicken and some vegetables in one go. To make an easy weeknight meal in the air fryer, Buck shares, "I like to marinate the chicken overnight, add veggies, tons of garlic, and a bit of white wine at the bottom of the glass container to help keep the chicken moist as it's cooking. Then once my chicken is done, it has built this delicious sauce on the bottom that I can serve as a one-dish meal."