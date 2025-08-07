One Office Tool Makes Storing Your Grilling Equipment So Much Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're cooking up steaks or throwing a bite-size snack on the grill, being a pit-master can require a lot of tools with many different uses. The many grill accessories every avid griller needs can easily become a big jumbled mess and make it hard to locate a specific item just when you need it. Thankfully, there's an office accessory that can make all the difference. Consider using a file holder — yes, the kind you would use for loose papers at work — to keep grill tools organized and right at hand.

The slots of a file holder can keep tools upright and easy to grab. It's ideal for holding accessories like cutting boards, spoons and spatulas, and brushes. With all the different types of file holders out there, you can easily make this hack work for your needs. This Clear Vertical File Holder is easy to rinse and keep clean since it's water and stain resistant. The EasyPAG 5 Pocket Mesh Hanging Wall File Organizer with Key Holder can be hung on a nearby wall to save cooking space and has useful hooks for hanging larger cooking tools. You can also go with a file holder where you lay tools horizontally. There's no right or wrong way to use a file holder — it's whatever works best for your grilling space.