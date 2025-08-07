One Office Tool Makes Storing Your Grilling Equipment So Much Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're cooking up steaks or throwing a bite-size snack on the grill, being a pit-master can require a lot of tools with many different uses. The many grill accessories every avid griller needs can easily become a big jumbled mess and make it hard to locate a specific item just when you need it. Thankfully, there's an office accessory that can make all the difference. Consider using a file holder — yes, the kind you would use for loose papers at work — to keep grill tools organized and right at hand.
The slots of a file holder can keep tools upright and easy to grab. It's ideal for holding accessories like cutting boards, spoons and spatulas, and brushes. With all the different types of file holders out there, you can easily make this hack work for your needs. This Clear Vertical File Holder is easy to rinse and keep clean since it's water and stain resistant. The EasyPAG 5 Pocket Mesh Hanging Wall File Organizer with Key Holder can be hung on a nearby wall to save cooking space and has useful hooks for hanging larger cooking tools. You can also go with a file holder where you lay tools horizontally. There's no right or wrong way to use a file holder — it's whatever works best for your grilling space.
Other office items to use for grilling organization
Staying organized can allow you to focus on the foods you should be grilling without wasting time searching for your accessories. Desk items can be a versatile way to organize all your grilling essentials, including spices and sauces. A desk organizer like Amazon Basics Mesh Drawer Organizer can keep a large variety of seasonings right at hand and is easy to carry around as needed. A caddy organizer with a handle is also perfect for holding sauces.
If you want to create a complete grilling accessory station, you don't need to get something designed especially for grilling. A desktop organizer is a creative way to keep it all together next to your grill. Look for one with shelves for placing items like sauces or grill baskets, plus a pegboard to hang various grill tools. Whatever office accessories you decide to use for grilling organization, make sure you consider if they will regularly be exposed to moisture and sunlight, as this can cause both the tools and the accessories to eventually rust. A rolling plastic storage cart like the IRIS USA Plastic Drawer Storage Organizer Rolling Cart not only keeps items out of the elements but can also be rolled indoors when not being used.