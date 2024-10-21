Yes, You Can Make Brownies In The Air Fryer

A decade ago, the idea of an air fryer would have been alien to most people. Since then, the device has seen a meteoric rise and can be found in many people's kitchens. While early explanations for air fryers and their practicality focused on the health of making fries without all that oil, it has since become clear they are so much more than that. Not everything an air fryer makes has to be healthy, and at the end of the day, an air fryer is really just a very small and convenient convection oven. With so many unexpected foods you can throw in an air fryer, it's not strange to start questioning where the limits of this device are and pondering whether you can make air fryer brownies.

Can you make brownies in an air fryer? Yes. Should you? There are certainly some big benefits to it, and as it turns out, there aren't that many drawbacks. You need to adjust your recipe a bit for quantity, cook temperatures, and cook times. You also need to think about what pan you can fit inside the air fryer. But at the end of the day, this is a great air fryer hack for when you want a little treat that's fresh and comforting without going overboard.