Everything You Wanted To Know About Black Pepper But Were Too Afraid To Ask

"Black" pepper actually needn't be black in color. The spice also comes in white, green, and red varieties. Depending on the color of the pepper, farmers may pick it at different stages of the ripening process. Also depending on the desired final product, they may soak it, remove the outer covering, or simply dry it.

For instance, red is left to fully ripen and dry on the vine before picking, then sold in its natural state or brined. Their higher sugar content does make them more likely to spoil, hence the brining. Green pepper is, as you might assume, picked when not yet ripe. It is freeze-dried before selling. White pepper is picked when ripe, then skinned. Note that although they look the same, the pink peppercorn is not actually from the Piper nigrum plant, but rather from another plant entirely: the Peruvian pepper tree (Schinus molle).

A peppercorn's colors aren't just for fun; they connote differences in flavor. For instance, white pepper is milder than black. If you're going to substitute one for another in a dish, be aware that the taste will change and be prepared to adjust as necessary. And for clever cooks who want the best, there are choices to make beyond color. Believe it or not, more than 600 varieties of black pepper exist, but you likely only have to choose between the three most common types: Black Tellicherry, Black Malabar, and Black Lampong.

