The 16 Best Trader Joe's Breakfast Items

Trader Joe's is a treasure trove for impulse shoppers ... like myself. Not only does the grocer carry staples that you can find at other grocery stores — occasionally for a better price — but it also carries items that you can't help but "ooh" and "ahh" over. You'll play grocery roulette with these fun products, so long as the packaging is entrancing enough to convince you to add them to your cart. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a great return policy, but you still don't want to get swindled into buying something that isn't top-notch. And unfortunately, the store's breakfast selection can be really hit or miss.

To save you some time in deciding which items to add to your grocery cart, I took the liberty of assembling some of my favorite Trader Joe's breakfast products on one list. These items represent the best that the grocery store has to offer. Not only are they satisfying options that rival the taste and texture of products available at other stores, bakeries, and breakfast joints, but they also run the gamut of savory, sweet, and everything in between.