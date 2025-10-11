When Shopping Trader Joe's Frozen Aisle, Don't Forget To Do This

When popping into Trader Joe's, it's second nature to head straight to your more familiar staples in the frozen aisle like mandarin orange chicken or ice cream, but did you know that there is something more subtle to watch for there? Stop for a moment and look up. Those shelves above the frozen cases aren't just filler. The sauces, condiments, and toppings are usually intentionally positioned over the foods they go well with. That means you might spot an organic ketchup or some garlic mustard aioli sitting on the shelf above the bags of frozen fries or Trader Joe's viral frozen pepperoni pizza. Similarly, you may find enchilada sauce sitting above the burritos or sweet chili sauce hanging out above the chicken soup dumplings. It's a really clever move from the store — basically a little nudge in the right direction, which is ideal if you've even gotten your frozen burritos home and then realized you forgot salsa.

This setup also makes it easier to create full meals without wandering all over the store. You can run in and grab what you need in one fluid motion. So if you need some inspiration, the sauces that show up in Chowhound's ranking of every Trader Joe's hot sauce can be found sitting above their perfect pairing like a clever, visual reminder that frozen food doesn't have to mean flavorless.