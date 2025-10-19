9 Hamburger Helper Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Hamburger Helper has always been one of those "struggle" meals that actually tastes good, no matter how old you are. Sure, you're not eating gourmet pasta from a restaurant, but it's still a comforting, satisfying dish that tastes like homestyle cooking. Plus, it's super easy and quick to make, with minimal ingredients; usually, all you need to add is milk, water, and ground meat, with the addition of optional elements for some variations.

Speaking of variations, there are way more varieties of Hamburger Helper than you may realize. Seriously, there are around 50 products currently listed on its website. And while there are a vast number of flavors to choose from in the Hamburger Helper family, some of them are also pretty similar, so much so that it's almost like the different options are actual siblings. And like actual human siblings, it makes sense to rank them.

We chose nine varieties of Hamburger Helper and ordered them from worst to best to at least give you a heads-up on which of those 50 variations to choose from. Because although it may seem like no one makes old-school ground beef dishes anymore, perhaps it's time for them to have a renaissance ... or not. Let's find out.