Use This Flavorful Canned Ingredient To Take Hamburger Helper To The Next Level

During those busy weeknights, it's important to keep dinner easy — but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. Next time you reach for that Hamburger Helper to put a quick meal together, also grab a can of Rotel tomatoes; the hint of spice and acidity of the tomatoes is an easy way to take that boxed meal to the next level.

Rotel tomatoes are canned, chopped tomatoes that are enhanced with green chilies, giving them just enough spice for an added kick without making the flavor too overpowering. They've been around for ages, once popularized by Lady Bird Johnson, and they're ready to use right from the can, so you can add them in at the end; they just need to get a little warm but don't need to thoroughly cook. If you're prepping the Cheeseburger Macaroni variety of Hamburger Helper, the tomatoes will help give a nacho-style flavor, since all it really takes is some Rotel and processed cheese for a tasty nacho cheese dip. The tomatoes can even be used in increments and added as a flavor-boost to single-serving containers, too, and are also an easy add-on when making homemade Hamburger Helper.