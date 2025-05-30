Use This Flavorful Canned Ingredient To Take Hamburger Helper To The Next Level
During those busy weeknights, it's important to keep dinner easy — but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. Next time you reach for that Hamburger Helper to put a quick meal together, also grab a can of Rotel tomatoes; the hint of spice and acidity of the tomatoes is an easy way to take that boxed meal to the next level.
Rotel tomatoes are canned, chopped tomatoes that are enhanced with green chilies, giving them just enough spice for an added kick without making the flavor too overpowering. They've been around for ages, once popularized by Lady Bird Johnson, and they're ready to use right from the can, so you can add them in at the end; they just need to get a little warm but don't need to thoroughly cook. If you're prepping the Cheeseburger Macaroni variety of Hamburger Helper, the tomatoes will help give a nacho-style flavor, since all it really takes is some Rotel and processed cheese for a tasty nacho cheese dip. The tomatoes can even be used in increments and added as a flavor-boost to single-serving containers, too, and are also an easy add-on when making homemade Hamburger Helper.
The added tomatoes work better with certain Hamburger Helper flavors
This trick might work better with dishes that could use a hint of heat. Hamburger Helper has more varieties than you probably thought; besides the Cheeseburger Macaroni, you can utilize this trick with the Cheesy Enchilada, Chili Macaroni, and Crunchy Taco Hamburger Helpers, among other flavors. But maybe steer clear of using them in the fettuccine Alfredo or Stroganoff varieties, as the flavors might not mesh so well.
The Rotel tomatoes are just one way to spice up an easy weeknight dinner. Other simple add-ins, like jarred pickled jalapeños or even canned black beans, are effective ways to add more flavor and nutrients without any added effort, and seasonings like onion powder or garlic powder create more low-effort flavor options. If you have the time to chop some veggies, options like bell peppers or chopped onion will add even more bite and nutritional value to the dish. And for garnish, go with a little cilantro — it gives the perfect touch to that semi-homemade meal.