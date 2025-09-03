10 'Struggle' Meals That Are Actually Delicious
The one thing that no one tells you about adulthood is that cooking for yourself not only feels like a chore, but it also gets very expensive very quickly. It can be hard to dedicate a big portion of your weekly budget — and time spent after work — to prepping, cooking, and cleaning up after an elaborate meal. The same is especially true if you're a college student running on a shoestring budget. Luckily, there are many dishes that you can enjoy that not only keep your expenses on track, but also give you a taste of your childhood.
I'm talking about "struggle meals." These recipes are about as simple as it gets to prepare and tend to use staple ingredients that you may already have lying around the house. However, just because the ingredient list is short doesn't mean you're being shortchanged on flavor and nostalgia. Rather, these delicious dishes are filled with bold flavors and are bound to give you a taste of the simple life.
1. Cinnamon toast
Cinnamon toast is the quintessential struggle meal. The basic recipe involves mixing together cinnamon and sugar and applying it to a buttered (or in my house growing up, margarine-d) piece of white bread. Though there are endless ways to doctor it up — Ree Drummond, for example, makes hers without a toaster (opting for the broil technique instead) and uses a splash of vanilla extract — the best part about this recipe is its simplicity and its versatility. You can eat it for breakfast — it's an excellent option for when your stomach isn't feeling well — or as a snack. I've even had a slice or two for dinner when I don't want to cook and am craving something sweet and simple.
There's something oddly comforting about this recipe, as well, and I think that's part of what makes it so delicious. The way that the cinnamon and sugar droop heavily into the softened, buttered piece of bread makes for an excellent bite and something eaters of all ages will love.
2. Rice and eggs
As someone who lifts weights and works out constantly, I'm always caught up in a bind of wanting to make something simple for dinner and also wanting to hit my macronutrient goals. Protein is hard to come by in many struggle meals, which is why I love using eggs as a cheap and functional ingredient in some of them. Eggs are not only a source of flavor, but they also contain a fair amount of protein, whether you're using whole eggs or just the whites. When paired with white rice, which is high in carbs, you can get a pretty full meal on a shoestring budget.
You don't have to just eat scrambled or fried eggs alongside your bowl of rice. You can also whip up a tasty vegetarian-friendly fried rice. It's an excellent way to use up leftover rice and also repurpose any veggies in your fridge that look like they will need to be tossed over the next few days. Simply reheat your veggies or leftovers from the fridge, tossing in your rice, oil, and eggs as needed.
Another egg and rice dish that has a special place in my heart is the Hawaiian loco moco, a savory, bun-less burger dish that features a bed of white rice, hamburger patty, fried egg, and copious amounts of gravy. It was a popular dish in my childhood home, inspired by my family's connection to the islands, that was just as filling as it was delicious. While it's a little more intensive than just eating a bowl of rice and eggs, its savory flavor is worth the extra effort.
3. Pizzas on anything besides crust
Homemade pizza always sounds like a good idea until you have to roll out (or worse, make) the dough, add your toppings, and bake it perfectly so it's not soggy. If you don't have time, a decent pizza stone, or the patience to wait for your pie to be done, homemade pizza is out of the question. Unless, of course, you consider using other bases for your mini pizzas, instead. Rather than grabbing a pack of pizza dough at the store, try a bag of English muffins or bagels. These pizza crust alternatives are super kid-friendly and are really satisfying to eat. Unlike pizza crust, which tends to be thin and snappy, bagels and English muffins are dense and deliver a breadier bite. Slather on your favorite store-bought pizza sauce and a sprinkle of low-moisture mozz and you have a simple, affordable meal that the whole family will love.
Besides the combination of tomatoey sauce and gooey cheese, it's also easy to see how versatile mini pizzas can be. Since they're bite-sized, you can easily make some with one topping and others with something totally different. Mini pepperoni, crumbled sausage, hamburger, and veggies are all viable ways to customize your pizza bites. You could even give your pizza an Indian spin by using naan instead of crust and slathering on a savory curry sauce instead of the standard tomato sauce.
4. Dressed-up instant ramen
Instant ramen has long been seen as the ultimate struggle meal. It graces college dorms, studio apartments, and even work desk drawers everywhere, and it's easy to see why. The combination of soft noodles, an overly salty broth, and some flecks of what might be vegetables is not only filling, but also warm for the soul. I'll admit that in high school, I used to pack instant ramen for lunch several days of the week when I grew tired of French bread pizza and mystery meat burgers — and I'm still inclined to pick up a pack from the grocery store now into adulthood just because of how easy it is to make.
There's nothing wrong with eating instant ramen as-is, but there are many ways you can add your own personal spin on this dish to make it even more delicious. Add a pat of butter for a richer mouthfeel, top it off with some soft boiled eggs for an extra boost of protein, or add in a savory sauce, like hoisin or fish sauce, to boost its umami flavor. It's customizable, versatile, and an excellent dish to whip up when the weather outside is frightful and your cup of noodles sounds oh so delightful.
5. Grilled cheese
A grilled cheese doesn't have to be artisanal or unique to really hit different, especially on a cold day when all you want to do is curl up under a cozy blanket, sip on a crock of tomato soup, and watch the snowflakes fall from the sky. The recipe is so simple but so good: bread, butter, and cheese, stuck together and cooked in a skillet until perfectly crispy on the outside and gooey in the center. The only thing better than this contrast is getting to watch the cheese drip from each half of the sandwich when you break it apart.
Grilled cheese's ingredient list is short and sweet, but that doesn't mean you can't doctor it up with other ingredients. For a savory and salty addition, try bacon or deli ham. Or, for a delightful crunch, try adding some sliced apples to the inside. It's delicious eaten as is, dunked into tomato soup, or paired alongside a simple green salad for an easy meal. It requires virtually no time to make and just one pan, making it one of the simplest struggle lunches (or dinners) out there.
6. Baked potatoes
As I've grown older, my appreciation for baked potatoes has increased significantly. When I was a kid, my go-tos were always either mashed potatoes or frozen french fries. Now, however, I can enjoy even more toppings inside of a hefty baked potato. The potato base doesn't boast all that much flavor, which makes it much easier to combine with a bunch of different toppings. If you are throwing protein by the wayside (which I totally get), you can just eat a baked potato topped with sour cream and/or butter for dinner and call it a day. Though, if you're after something a little more protein-dense, pack in the canned chili, leftover bacon, and whatever other fridge staples you have lying around.
Baked potatoes are such a comforting food because they're starchy and filling. I could eat one massive Russet, filled to the brim with toppings, and take a nap on the couch afterward. They're one of those simple dishes — comprised of just potatoes, salt, and oil — that you forget about until you have a bag of potatoes that are about to go bad and no ideas about how to use them.
7. Canned chili
Historically, canned goods have gotten a lot of flack. But, if you're after an affordable ingredient that is prepped about as much as it could be — eliminating the need for washing, cutting, and cooking ingredients — and just needs to be reheated to turn it into something useful, you're in luck. Whenever I'm at the store, I always add a container of chili to my cart. Could I make a better chili at home? Probably, but I don't always have the time to prep the ingredients, nor is it always practical to have the slow cooker running all day long. When I get a can of chili, all I need to do is crack it open, pop it into a bowl, and enjoy. It's so easy and so tasty.
Of course, you'll need to ensure you're buying a high-quality canned chili in the first place. From there, you can upgrade it with the ingredients you have in your pantry or fridge, like cheese, chopped green onions, and sour cream. Canned chili is loaded with protein and fiber (especially if you find one with canned beans), and there are many different varieties to choose from, including meatless, no beans, low-sodium, and gluten-free.
8. SOS
Let's confuse younger generations with this struggle meal, affectionately called SOS. Chipped beef, as it's otherwise known, was originally fed to soldiers during the early 1900s. It's a combination of chipped beef and white gravy, laid over a piece of white toast. It ballooned in popularity in the following wartime years, and has remained a staple of military rations even today.
This recipe is rooted in frugality and was created to make the most of the ingredients available at the time, and it's easy to see how that approach has persisted nearly a century later. The dry, salted beef is relatively inexpensive, while the white gravy, made from pan drippings, flour, and milk, is equally as cheap. Paired with the toast, it makes for a nutrient-dense and comforting meal that gives you a taste of the past.
9. Peanut butter and jellies
Peanut butter and jellies may have been a lunchbox staple for you growing up, but it turns out they taste just as good (if not better) when you eat them in your kitchen at midnight as a full-grown adult. The peanut butter has some fiber and protein, so you can pass them off as being somewhat nutrient-dense. The jelly is an excellent foil to the creamy peanut butter, while the plain white bread (the only acceptable base for this sandwich, in my humble opinion), supports the entire thing. Swap out the classic creamy peanut butter with a crunchy variety, or use a different type of jelly or preserve instead of classic grape; there are so many variations you can take on this classic sando.
PB&Js are easy to make at home, but if you're after something even more convenient, you can opt for a pre-made Uncrustable, instead. I love packing a few of these for days when I'm away at livestock shows. Let them thaw partially, then dig into them when you need a little bit of a protein boost or a mid-day pick-me-up. They're especially delicious when you're sunburnt or in need of a nap (or both).
10. Hamburger helper
Hamburger Helper (now called just "Helper," even though it's better known by its full name) was a staple in my household growing up. It was released by Betty Crocker in the 1970s and has since its inception served as a budget-friendly way for households to "help" stretch their protein of choice and still get a relatively tasty meal on the table. All you need to do is combine the contents of a box, which often included cheese-centric sauce and pasta, with ground meat. The brand has extended its lineup to include more than 40 flavors over the past 40 years.
I'll be the first to admit that I bemoaned seeing a prepared vat of Hamburger Helper on the table as a kid. But as an adult running on a busy schedule who absolutely hates dirtying more pans than I have to, I can appreciate where this side dish, and potentially even entrée, can come in handy (pun intended). I put it in the same class as Knorr's pasta sides — while they're not steakhouse-level quality, they will suffice when you're craving something homey, but don't have enough time or energy to crack open a family recipe book and make it yourself.