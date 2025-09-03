10 'Struggle' Meals That Are Actually Delicious

As someone who lifts weights and works out constantly, I'm always caught up in a bind of wanting to make something simple for dinner and also wanting to hit my macronutrient goals. Protein is hard to come by in many struggle meals, which is why I love using eggs as a cheap and functional ingredient in some of them. Eggs are not only a source of flavor, but they also contain a fair amount of protein, whether you're using whole eggs or just the whites. When paired with white rice, which is high in carbs, you can get a pretty full meal on a shoestring budget.

You don't have to just eat scrambled or fried eggs alongside your bowl of rice. You can also whip up a tasty vegetarian-friendly fried rice. It's an excellent way to use up leftover rice and also repurpose any veggies in your fridge that look like they will need to be tossed over the next few days. Simply reheat your veggies or leftovers from the fridge, tossing in your rice, oil, and eggs as needed.

Another egg and rice dish that has a special place in my heart is the Hawaiian loco moco, a savory, bun-less burger dish that features a bed of white rice, hamburger patty, fried egg, and copious amounts of gravy. It was a popular dish in my childhood home, inspired by my family's connection to the islands, that was just as filling as it was delicious. While it's a little more intensive than just eating a bowl of rice and eggs, its savory flavor is worth the extra effort.