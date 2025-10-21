10 Simple Tips For Better Banana Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Banana bread is a fan favorite in pretty much any household where baking takes place, so it's no surprise that the web abounds with advice for keeping your banana bread moist, choosing the right mix-ins, or using a bit less flour. There are so many tips for banana bread, in fact, that it's hard to know where to start. Luckily, there are some simple hacks that anyone can master.

Baking is just tasty chemistry. Ultimately, you have to know "how ingredients interact with each other and what chemical reactions they create," explains Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of Seasons Around the Table. "Combining the proper amount of each ingredient in a baked good is as important as measuring the amount of each chemical in rocket fuel. Get the ratios wrong, and it doesn't rise." Get them right, though, and the results will wow you.

The same goes for temperature. "Batter temperature controls how fast ... gases form, when eggs and gluten set, when starches gelatinize, and how sugars brown," Foodess founder and recipe developer Jennifer Pallian says. "Too cold and you get tunneling, a dense middle, or a sunken top; too hot and the crust sets before the center cooks." The goal is to make sure it's hot enough to rise without causing burning or dryness, says Trung Vu, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. The 10 simple hacks that follow help achieve the same goal: A perfect bake, no culinary expertise needed.