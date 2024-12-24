Why You Might Want To Use Less Flour In Your Banana Bread

Baking can be an art, but it's really a science at heart. It's chemistry that gives a cake its rise, turns a lattice crust to gold, whips up cream, and transforms single ingredients like baking powder from tiny to mighty. Its beauty appeals to the right-brained among us, but to truly succeed, you need a little bit of what's left.

Take something as supposedly simple as banana bread. With seven or so ingredients, you can transform yesterday's bananas into this morning's homemade goodie. But there are as many ways to mess it up as there are to perfect your own proprietary recipe. Hana Dreiling, founder and head baker of Holey Grail Donuts, which you can find in Los Angeles and Hawaii, shared a few tips that address both scenarios exclusively with Chowhound.

"The flour-to-liquid ratio is critical for banana bread's texture," Dreiling says. "Too much flour, and your bread becomes dense and dry; too little, and it may collapse or turn out gummy." Crucially, she says that finding "The perfect balance creates a tender, moist crumb that holds its shape. Because bananas contribute natural moisture, you may need less flour than in other quick bread recipes. Adjusting the ratio — like slightly reducing flour or increasing the bananas — can yield a softer, richer loaf." For home cooks, this might take longer to perfect. So, if you feel like your banana breads come out dry, reduce the amount of flour incrementally from loaf to loaf. Try a tablespoon at a time until you notice a difference.