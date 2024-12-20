What's The Best Temperature To Bake Banana Bread At, Really?

Banana bread is one of the simplest, most soothing baked goods a person can make at home. With a few basic ingredients, it repurposes overripe fruit into full sensory comfort, as their caramelized perfume fills the air. And recipe after recipe points out just how easy it is to prepare. So why, then, does it seem like we're constantly trying to prevent common banana bread mistakes, including solving for the perfect temperature, adjusting by tens of degrees with each passing loaf? It doesn't help that recipes are all over the map about what oven temp is best, depending on the source. To finally get some answers, we talked to Hana Dreiling, founder and head baker of Holey Grail Donuts, which has locations in Los Angeles and Hawaii. Dreiling shared her go-to temperature exclusively with Chowhound, so we can all have more appealing banana bread once and for all. And it's a little cooler than you might be used to.

"The best temperature for baking banana bread is 325°F," Dreiling says. "This slightly lower temperature allows the loaf to bake evenly, ensuring the center cooks through without the edges becoming overly dark or dry. Banana bread is naturally dense, so a gentle, steady bake helps achieve that perfect soft, moist crumb. Slow food is the best food, so patience is key — don't be tempted to crank up the heat," she emphasizes.

Indeed, anyone baking banana bread at 350 degrees Fahrenheit may be on the receiving end of frustrating results. The lower temp necessitates a longer bake; you should start checking for progress after about 50 minutes. All the more time to enjoy that sweet fragrance.