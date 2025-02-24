Swap Regular Bread For Banana Bread For A Savory And Sweet Sandwich

Everybody knows what to do with those overripe, leftover bananas: make banana bread! But what about when the resulting fragrant, fruity loaves seem to linger? You can, unequivocally, refashion banana bread slices into sandwiches for a tiny taste of the unexpected. A couple of quick considerations will ensure that you do so most successfully.

For one, banana bread is obviously not an appropriate one to one swap for any old sandwich. For example, you probably wouldn't use it as a vehicle for your Philadelphia cheesesteak — Whiz, American, or provolone preference notwithstanding. Barring any niche cravings, it's also unlikely to earn much popularity as a sweeter tuna salad pairing. But it can stand in any time some more common sense sweet and salty mashups are in the mix. A banana bread ham and cheese, for example, nods to the classic ham and pineapple pairing, and even winks at the world's most divisive pizza, all by marrying fruit, meat, and dairy. Banana bread slathered with peanut butter is practically gourmet, and solidly decadent. And it's at its greatest, in any sandwich case, on a relatively smaller scale.