How To Store Banana Bread To Maintain The Most Moisture

There's nothing quite as yummy as biting into a moist, sweet slice of banana bread. And yet, there's nothing quite as disappointing as biting into a dried out, crumbly slice of banana bread. It often feels like keeping this baked good fresh and soft for more than a day or two can be a real struggle. But, if properly stored, banana bread can actually last up to a full week. The key is to retain moisture, and luckily there is one excellent way to achieve that.

First, one of the most common banana bread mistakes you might be making is storing it before it's completely cooled off after taking it out of the oven — allow the bread to cool for at least one to two hours. If the bread is still warm on the inside when you wrap it up, excess moisture will escape and lead to condensation. It's a last-minute mistake that causes soggy banana bread, or worse, mold. From there, the best way to maintain the most moisture is to store the banana bread at room temperature. Pop the bread in a zip lock bag or an airtight container that's lined with a paper towel, and then cover it with another sheet of paper before sealing. This helps to lock in the moisture, while soaking up any excess. The room temperature method may not keep banana bread fresh for as long as the fridge, but it will keep it the most moist.