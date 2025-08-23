Ultra-Moist Banana Bread Starts With One Obvious Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a moist, sweet treat can be accomplished using easy-to-find ingredients that are very budget-friendly, and it doesn't need to be complicated. Take banana bread, in which the main ingredient, bananas, is blended with a few others that you probably already have in your kitchen: sugar, flour, eggs, baking soda, and perhaps spices or nuts. Jerrelle Guy, author of the James Beard award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking" and creator of The Dinner Ritual, a newsletter exploring the intersection of cooking and spirituality, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share tricks for making the best ultra-moist banana bread.

The first tip involves the condition of the bananas. "First, the most important thing is to make sure you're starting with soft, mushy, spotty bananas — the overripe ones are best. Not only do they taste better, they contain more moisture," Guy says. (Similarly, brown sugar, she adds, also has a better flavor and higher moisture content than regular granulated sugar, so she swaps it in for banana bread.) Since you might not eat bananas in this condition, making banana bread can help you reduce food waste.

There's a science behind why overripe bananas taste better in banana bread. One reason is that the starches that make the banana firm turn to sugar, which makes the banana sweeter. This process also increases the banana's moisture.