Cooking On A Budget? Gordon Ramsay Suggests These Affordable Proteins

Part of being a skilled chef is knowing how to make the most out of the ingredients you have, and this insight is certainly not lost on Gordon Ramsay. The Michelin-starred British chef and television personality may have his pick of the litter in terms of fine ingredients these days, but he's nonetheless grounded enough to know that not everyone has the kind of access or budget that he does. Ramsay's advice to many young, aspiring chefs is to get out of your comfort zone, and sometimes that means expanding your repertoire to include some alternative proteins.

In a Reddit ask-me-anything session, Ramsay once responded to a question from a college student regarding budget-friendly proteins by recommending chickpeas, beans, lentils, and even brown rice. Chickpeas and beans often cost between $1 and $2 per can, while lentils and brown rice can be bought in bulk, the former typically available for less than $2 per pound and the latter for less than $1 per pound.

Not only did he highlight these ingredients as being very cost-effective, but he also noted how versatile they can be when cooked in a variety of ways, specifically recommending a pressure cooker and seasonings like chilis and garlic. So whether you're keeping things simple with traditional baked beans (one of Ramsay's favorite foods) or something more experimental for you, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to achieve your protein goals while staying within your budget!