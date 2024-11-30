Gordon Ramsay's Go-To Advice For Aspiring Chefs

Later on in the podcast, Gordon Ramsay spoke more about growing in a specifically culinary way. Perhaps contrary to his intense onscreen persona (although he's known to be a fairly nice guy when the cameras are off) he believes in being generous with the cooking know-how he's accumulated: "I have an unselfish way of teaching people to invest in their palate to get it as strong as mine. I try to say to them, 'It's lazy to copy, anybody can copy.' So take 25% of everything you've learned from other chefs. And then put yourself on the plate. And over the years of experience, reduce 'me' less and improve yourself. And that's the foundation to becoming a great chef."

Over the years, Ramsay has given cooking advice quite a bit, and the wisdom he's shared tends to be more directly about the food, like salting your cutting boards when mincing garlic and freezing mozzarella before grating it so that it stays firm. His advice about placing oneself in new situations does seem to come straight from his own life: born and raised in the United Kingdom, he eventually moved to France to train as a chef before returning and opening his own restaurant in London some time later. It worked out for him.