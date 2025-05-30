The Protein-Packed Legume You Should Start Adding To Breakfast
Listen up, because we're about to make you rethink everything you thought you knew about chickpeas and their role as part of salads and sandwiches at lunch or curries at dinner. Yes, chickpeas are the ultimate swap for a vegetarian take on the classic tuna salad, but they are also deserving of a spot in your breakfast rotation. Not only do they pack a serious protein punch with nearly 15g of protein per cup, they are also chock full of fiber, folate, iron, and other vitamins.
Perhaps the best thing about these legumes is their ability to absorb other flavors and incorporate into other dishes. They are bland by nature, which makes them the perfect base to get creative from. Go savoury with turmeric and paprika or stay sweet with cinnamon and vanilla, chickpeas will be delicious either way. And the best part is, the protein packed inside chickpeas will give you a nice boost of energy, making them a great way to start the day!
Give your morning breakfast a twist with these simple swaps
If you're ready to turn chickpeas into your next breakfast obsession, just sauté some onions and bell peppers (or whatever other veggies you prefer) and add drained canned chickpeas to the pan. Slightly mash them with a fork but leave some chunks for texture. You can then season with the vegan staple everyone needs in their kitchen — nutritional yeast, as well as salt and garlic powder. Even a pinch of turmeric works a treat if you want to imitate that egg color for a classic scramble. Serve your chickpea scramble with toast, on a muffin, or in a breakfast burrito.
And the options don't stop there. If you don't want to go fully plant-based, throw chickpeas into the pan for a bit of texture variation as you're experimenting with the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs. From there, you can try incorporating different spice blends — chickpeas work beautifully with everything from Mexican seasoning to Italian herbs. Or, mash them up with lemon and salt, and then layer them over an avocado toast for a protein-rich version of a classic breakfast dish. More of a sweet person in the early hours? Mash and mix them with some maple syrup and cinnamon to spread on bread with sliced banana on top. Perfection. And if you're into meal prepping, prepared chickpeas keep perfectly in the fridge for up to five days, making them the ultimate grab-and-go breakfast component for a hectic weekday morning.