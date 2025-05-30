The Protein-Packed Legume You Should Start Adding To Breakfast

Listen up, because we're about to make you rethink everything you thought you knew about chickpeas and their role as part of salads and sandwiches at lunch or curries at dinner. Yes, chickpeas are the ultimate swap for a vegetarian take on the classic tuna salad, but they are also deserving of a spot in your breakfast rotation. Not only do they pack a serious protein punch with nearly 15g of protein per cup, they are also chock full of fiber, folate, iron, and other vitamins.

Perhaps the best thing about these legumes is their ability to absorb other flavors and incorporate into other dishes. They are bland by nature, which makes them the perfect base to get creative from. Go savoury with turmeric and paprika or stay sweet with cinnamon and vanilla, chickpeas will be delicious either way. And the best part is, the protein packed inside chickpeas will give you a nice boost of energy, making them a great way to start the day!