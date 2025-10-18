One Of The Biggest Canned Bean Recalls Impacted Over 31,000 Pounds Of This Product

There are several ways to tell if a can of Goya Red Kidney Beans belongs to the recalled batch. All the compromised cans have the same batch code, A2402-8BB, which you can find stamped on either the top or bottom of the can, or printed on the label. If you can't find it, check the expiration date. As previously mentioned, the recalled cans expire on March 4, 2029. This specific batch consisted of only 15.5-ounce cans, so other sizes should be safe.

Because these canned beans were distributed in Puerto Rico and St. Croix, it isn't likely that cans you bought elsewhere belong to this recalled batch. However, given the size of the recall — a total of 1,349 cases, each containing 24 cans — there may be a chance that one of them found its way to your area. If you have a can of Goya Red Kidney Beans sitting in your pantry, it's best to check it anyway. Given the health risks involved with contaminated canned food, it's always a good idea to play it safe.

If you do find a can from this batch in your pantry, dispose of it immediately. Botulinum can cause harm by entering through cuts or other openings in your skin, so wear gloves when handling and dispose of the can inside a sealed container. Decontaminate the area with a solution of one part bleach to five parts water.