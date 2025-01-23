Is It Ever Okay To Use Canned Beans For Red Beans And Rice?

Red beans and rice is one of the most classic examples of New Orleans cuisine. A combination of red kidney beans, rice, sausage, and flavorful aromatics, this dish began as a simple, satisfying meal to get a family through good times and bad. Since then, it has become a favorite for people across the country, with every chef having their own way to make the recipe unique. Traditionally, red beans and rice is made with dry beans, which can be a problem if you're trying to make a quick meal at home since the beans need to be soaked overnight before cooking. Luckily for those of us in a hurry, chef Darren Chabert told Chowhound that it's totally fine to use canned kidney beans to make red beans and rice.

Chabert is the chef de cuisine at Saint John, a haute Creole restaurant located in the Crescent City. According to him, canned beans are a perfectly suitable way to get the dish on the table sooner. "I use dried Camellia brand red beans because it's the only logical choice as a decent New Orleanian. But, not gonna lie, my family always had some Blue Runners in the pantry for the quick and easy get out batch for weekday dinners," he said. Just be sure to thoroughly drain the beans before you start cooking, and take a few extra minutes to "doctor them up."