The Essential Rules To Follow When Storing Canned Food

Canned food revolutionized the world, changing the way we fuel ourselves and presenting a way to truly preserve food for months and even years on end. Other than refrigeration, no invention changed the game of food preservation more than canning since it was invented back in the early 1800s. What would a grocery store be without aisles of canned goods, and what would a home pantry be without cylinders of tomatoes, beans, veggies, and soups? Indeed, canned goods are a staple thanks to their convenience and lifespan, with many options lasting years and most lasting at least many months – but even with these virtually indestructible foods, there are right and wrong ways to store and care for them.

You might not give that can of corn a second thought once it's unpacked from your grocery haul, but there are indeed ways to make canned goods last even longer while preserving their quality. So while virtually indestructible they may seem, there are limits to this. Namely, it's critical to use storage methods that keep canned food away from high heat or massive temperature fluctuations, safe from being dinged up, and in the case of canned foods in glass jars, away from sunlight. All such exposures can make canned goods go bad much faster, potentially expose you to harmful pathogens, and can diminish nutritional values.