Is It Safe To Eat Rusted Canned Food?

There are many canned pantry items that are just as good as fresh, and they are fantastic shelf-stable staples to keep on hand for any dinner emergency. Unfortunately, while canned foods can last a long time when stored correctly, it won't keep food edible indefinitely. This is especially true for cans that are damaged.

Take rusted cans, for instance. Rust usually will form on cans that have been left in an environment that's too moist or humid. If a can is extremely rusted to the point where the metal has thinned or holes have formed, it should always be tossed, no questions asked. When a can is compromised, bacteria can easily enter and begin growing. The most dangerous of these is Clostridium botulinum, which creates a toxin that can cause severe symptoms such as paralysis, trouble breathing, and death. This is one reason why it can be unsafe to eat from dented cans because deep dents can compromise the can's seal and introduce bacteria.

Although eating food from rusted cans is usually not recommended, there is an exception. If the rust can easily be rubbed away, leaving no damage on the can, it should be safe to eat from. However, if you open the can and notice rust on the inside, even if there is no external damage, the food isn't safe to eat. Not only would it taste disgusting, but rust (iron oxide) is not safe to consume. In fact, ingesting rust can lead to iron toxicity, resulting in numerous health issues such as nausea, joint pain, and abdominal pain.