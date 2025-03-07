The Red Flag That Will Warn You When Canned Goods Aren't Edible Anymore

Keeping a stash of canned goods is very convenient. Beans provide a quick and easy protein option, and canned vegetables are a solid backup choice when you realize that the fresh bag of green beans in your fridge that you were saving for dinner actually smells a little funky. After all, some canned foods are just as good as fresh, both in taste and nutritional value. When stored in proper conditions — that is, in a cool, dry place — most canned goods can last for up to five years. Foods with high acidity, like tomatoes or fruit, are best used within 18 months.

However, there are some markers to look out for that tell you that the food inside the can is no longer safe to eat and that you should toss it in the trash. A huge red flag that a canned good isn't edible anymore is if it spurts liquid or foam out while you're opening it. Other warning signs to keep an eye out for are cans that are dented, leaking, bulging, or smell bad once opened. These issues can be indicators of a toxin that causes botulism, which is a rare but potentially deadly illness that attacks the body's nerves, resulting in breathing issues and paralysis.