10 Can't-Miss Spots For Happy Hour In Los Angeles

There's certainly no shortage of restaurants serving up happy hour in Los Angeles, with various deals on great food and drinks throughout the city. Some deals, though, are better than others. And there is nothing "happy" about waiting in long lines for barely discounted drinks.

Having lived in Los Angeles for my entire adult life, I'm no stranger to the various happy hours across the second largest city in America. Though happy hour isn't the only way to find great value food in LA, it's definitely the most fun. I've been burned before by disappointing deals and meager hours of operation. Taking into consideration everything from food and drink offerings to prices to the atmosphere of the restaurant, I've compiled a list of some of the must-visit happy hour spots in Los Angeles.

As always, happy hour is best enjoyed among a group of friends. Whether you are a visitor or a local looking for a new restaurant to try, these are some of the can't-miss happy hours with affordable food and drinks across the city.