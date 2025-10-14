10 Can't-Miss Spots For Happy Hour In Los Angeles
There's certainly no shortage of restaurants serving up happy hour in Los Angeles, with various deals on great food and drinks throughout the city. Some deals, though, are better than others. And there is nothing "happy" about waiting in long lines for barely discounted drinks.
Having lived in Los Angeles for my entire adult life, I'm no stranger to the various happy hours across the second largest city in America. Though happy hour isn't the only way to find great value food in LA, it's definitely the most fun. I've been burned before by disappointing deals and meager hours of operation. Taking into consideration everything from food and drink offerings to prices to the atmosphere of the restaurant, I've compiled a list of some of the must-visit happy hour spots in Los Angeles.
As always, happy hour is best enjoyed among a group of friends. Whether you are a visitor or a local looking for a new restaurant to try, these are some of the can't-miss happy hours with affordable food and drinks across the city.
1. La Boheme
La Boheme is great for any occasion, but it's particularly perfect for happy hour. This West Hollywood restaurant boasts a large courtyard seating area filled with antique red couches and fire pits that turn on as the sun sets.
The happy hour menu is almost as beautiful as the outdoor dining room. It features $9 glasses of wine and $10 cocktails like the sort-of-sweet lychee martini. The crostinis are a house specialty — crispy cuts of French bread topped with marinated mushroom, tomato basil, smoked salmon, or prosciutto and brie. Served in groups of three or five, it's best to order too many so you and all your friends can try one of each along with some happy hour oysters.
Eating with a group is the best way to make the most of La Boheme's all-night happy hour, which starts at 4 p.m. on weekends and runs until the restaurant closes. The short rib corn tortilla taco and the spicy fried chicken sliders are definite highlights of the fairly large food menu. This is a great place to hang out, order a few drinks, and try one of everything — which is really what happy hour is all about.
(323) 848-2360
8400 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
2. Electric Owl
Once a functional station for a railcar that ran along Sunset Boulevard, Electric Owl is a cozy neighborhood restaurant in Hollywood that has seen many iterations throughout the years. The same can be said for the menu, featuring an ever-changing selection of happy hour drinks and elevated bar food that keep customers on their toes.
From 4 p.m. 6 p.m. every day, Electric Owl's happy hour does contain some all-star players that are permanent fixtures of the menu. The eye-catching deep purple Hibiscus Margarita is both refreshing and reliable, topped with a decorative flower to add a bit more aroma to the glass. The Tequila Tang, a neon orange drink inspired by NASA's powdered juice from a bygone era, remains a fan favorite at Electric Owl even if you can't find Tang anymore at your local Ralphs or Kroger.
Besides the fruity drinks, Electric Owl's Happy Hour menu also includes the tongue-in-cheek $4.20 smash daddy burger, which has been on the menu since Electric Owl first opened on April 20, 2017. Neighbors of this Hollywood spot know that happy hour used to start right at 4:20 p.m., as well, but the new 4 p.m. start time is certainly one of the more positive changes to come to Electric Owl in the past eight years.
(323) 545-6565
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles, CA 90046
3. Mercado
Mercado is a small, trendy restaurant chain and one of the must-try Mexican spots in Los Angeles. With three locations around the city, happy hour is just a part of what keeps customers coming back to Mercado for more.
Happy hour is available at Mercado from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Tecate and Pacifico beers go for just $5, and draft beers like Modelo Especial and local Boomtown Brewery's Bad Hombre glasses cost $7. The special Mercado Margarita uses Cazcabel blanco tequila, triple sec, and freshly made sour mix for a tart treat at just $10.
No trip to Mercado is complete without an order of the mushroom choriqueso — a delicious, bubbly cheese dish made even more decadent with the addition of an umami mushroom-chorizo mix and poblano peppers. The tortilla chips this dish comes with are nice, but the expert move is to order the taquitos de papa — potato tequitos — and dip those in the warm queso dip, as well. If you've still got an appetite, the jícama shrimp tacos are some of the best around.
Multiple locations
4. The Black Cat
The Black Cat is an historic California restaurant located in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The old-school black leather booths and moody interior are brightened by an appropriately modern happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Lovers of cats or puns alike will find their kin at The Black Cat, with popular items like the Kitty Burger — made with pickles, American cheese, specialty sauce, and a sesame seed bun for just $10. It comes with fries, too, as all good happy hour burgers should. The feline-centric names don't stop there, with other happy hour menu items like the Cat Snack, a small plate of marinated olives, house pickles, and spiced nuts. Even the chicken wings — just called chicken wings — have a sassy cat Buffalo sauce that has more of a vinegary tang than your average Frank's Red Hot.
Any of these bar bites pair perfectly with the small but mighty list of happy hour cocktails available at The Black Cat. The Wallflower, made with gin, elderflower liqueur, and grapefruit bitters tastes like a nice spring day — floral and sweet with a sting like that of a bee when the grapefruit hits your pallet. For a simpler dinner drink, the Chenin blanc is one of the most delightful happy hour white wines that this list has to offer.
(323) 661-6369
3909 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
5. Melrose Umbrella Co.
Melrose Umbrella Co. has long been a hot-spot for mid-level entertainment industry workers looking to grab drinks with a colleague or "potential collaborator" after work. While the drink menu at this post-Prohibition themed bar has always been pretty extensive, the food and happy hour menus have expanded tremendously in recent years.
As the name implies, Melrose Umbrella Co. sits along Melrose Avenue — a cozy, dimly lit bar that provides an intimate setting for a party of two. Happy hour happens every night from 10 p.m. to close or from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The happy hour food menu is still pretty simple, consisting mostly of carne asada, al pastor, veggie, or chicken tinga tacos. The "potatoes your way" is a fun choose-your-own-adventure of sweet potato fries, tater tots, or regular french fries with a splash of truffle oil.
The drinks are what Melrose Umbrella Co. does really right, with inventive concoctions like the Cactus Prick, a frozen tequila-based cocktail with pineapple, avocado, cucumber, and ginger. The Melrose Mule adds blood orange, rhubarb, and brown sugar to the otherwise classic Moscow mule.
(323) 951-0709
7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
6. Escala K-Town
You can always find a seat at Escala, serving up an inventive fusion of Columbian and Korean cuisines that somehow just works. The large indoor/outdoor dining room feels fancy, complete with a working fountain in the middle of the floor, but it couldn't be a more casual happy hour spot.
Admittedly, the worst part about Escala is the parking. Located right in the heart of Koreatown, its advisable to come early right when happy hour starts at 4 p.m. By the time it ends at 7 p.m., you may be too busy circling the block to make it in time for the deals.
Miraculously still serving $6 beers, Escala is a no-brainer addition to this happy hour list. Come with a friend or two and split a large pitcher of Stella Artois, Modelo Especial, or Negra Modelo for $22. The empanadas are where the Korean/Columbian flavors really shine, with combinations of traditional Colombian beef, potato, and an Ají Verde sauce. The vegetarian kimchi fried rice empanada is unlike any you've had before, stuffed with rice, mushroom, kale, and kimchi spices. For $3 apiece, it's always worth trying one of each with a side of yucca fries.
(213) 387-1113
3451 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
7. Library Bar
You can probably guess the theme of Library Bar just based on the name alone. This gorgeous downtown restaurant is stacked with floor to ceiling bookshelves that make an excellent space for a sophisticated and scrumptious happy hour.
Sit at the bar or at one of the restaurant's few booths made up of an array of leather couches and old floral benches for a casual and comfortable afternoon. This quirky drinking spot serves happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a special drink menu labeled The Classics. The familiar drinks that make up the happy hour menu consist of the bee's knees, a French 75, an old fashioned, a margarita, or a house mule with your choice of spirit. All the happy hour cocktails cost $12, taking $5 off from Library Bar's regular priced cocktails.
Pair a good book with a quick bite, utilizing Library Bar's Edible Foreshadowing happy hour menu for affordable fried pickles, Buffalo cauliflower, or Mediterranean hummus. The house-made french onion dip and kettle chips is a perfect snack while exploring all that downtown Los Angeles has to offer.
(213) 614-1900
630 W 6th St 116A, Los Angeles, CA 90017
8. Bar Amá
Bar Amá is a Tex-Mex joint that prides itself in providing a "bizarro take on a traditional taquería." The uniqueness starts early, at what the downtown restaurant calls its "super nacho hour," happening every day but Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Of course, nachos are on the menu at Bar Amá, topped with queso, salmorejo, crema, and guacamole for a saucy and satisfying appetizer. Bar Amá's guacamole is homemade with fresh avocados and celery, adding an even more vibrant green color and extra freshness to every bite. Also on the Super Nacho Hour menu are mole tacos dorados stuffed with sweet potato, or a vegetarian squash blossom quesadilla.
You'll need a drink or two to get through a successful Super Nacho Hour, and luckily Bar Amá serves a $7 draft Pacifico. Make that a Michelada for just $2 extra or stick with a classic margarita for $11.
(213) 687-8002
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
9. The Belmont
While The Belmont can get quite busy in the evening, this La Cienega Boulevard restaurant hits the sweet spot for happy hour. The impressive menu has a bit of something for everyone — from the pickiest eaters to your canine dining companion.
Complete with a long outdoor patio, The Belmont is the perfect place to enjoy a nice, warm Californian afternoon and a cold drink. Happy hour begins at 4 p.m. and is centered largely around drinks. But The Belmont has some great bar bites, as well, including some of the best Brussels sprouts in Los Angeles. These crispy delicacies are topped with bacon, balsamic, and goat cheese for a salty and savory treat. If greens aren't your thing, there are always the good old-fashioned chicken nuggets featured on the regular, adult menu. In fact, there may not be a kid's menu at The Belmont, but there is a menu for dogs. Get your pup a $5 cup of boiled chicken or ground beef for the whole family can enjoy happy hour together.
Besides food, all wines and well spirits are just $7 on The Belmont's happy hour menu. Select beers like the High Noon or Miller High Life are also greatly discounted.
(310) 659-8871
747 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
10. Hill Street Bar & Restaurant
Hill Street Bar & Restaurant is hard to get into, largely because its operating hours tend to cater towards businesspeople working in the downtown LA financial district. If you can make it to happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, you'll find the burger here is one of the best in the city.
Though happy hour at Hill Street doesn't have a particularly large menu, it's jam-packed with great food and drink options. The aforementioned classic burger is topped with pickles, tomatoes, red pepper aioli, and a brioche bun. Hill Street has an equally as delicious chicken sandwich with Napa cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers, and jalapeño ranch. For a little lighter fare try the Brussels sprouts, topped with goat cheese and bits of date for added sweetness. Happy hour also contains two salads — the Chinese chicken salad or the Italian chopped salad for a fresh and delicious late lunch. Happy hour house wines at Hill Street cost $9, and specialty cocktails like a margarita, mai tai, or an old fashioned are only $1 more for a deal that's hard to beat — when you can get it!
(866) 445-5781
200 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012