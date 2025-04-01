Why You Should Be Buying Oreos At Costco And Not The Grocery Store

Invert sugar and high fructose corn syrup are similar types of liquid sugar, and are used to make many of the same products like cookies and soda. The two types of sugar have different glucose-to-fructose ratios, however. Invert sugar is 50% glucose and 50% fructose, while HFCS is usually 55% fructose and 40% glucose, although there are different variations of HFCS, which are delineated by number (e.g.: HFCS 44, HFCS 55). The other difference is that invert sugar is made from sucralose, or table sugar, while HFCS comes from corn sugar.

From a health standpoint, there have been claims made about links to HFCS and obesity, which haven't been proven conclusively, but the association has certainly become a red flag on food labels. Your body treats both invert sugar and HFCS (and all sugar, frankly) the same, but a product containing HFCS might be something to think about when you're choosing a package of cookies. Add to that, artificial flavors, like those used in classic Oreos, are synthesized from petroleum and other non-edible substances, while natural flavorings come from edible sources. If you're trying to avoid artificial and overly processed ingredients like HFCS and flavorings, the Costco cookies are the way to go, but either way they'll taste good, whether eaten on their own or in a recipe like our 2-ingredient Oreo mug cake.