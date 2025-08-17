10 Discontinued Oreo Flavors We Wish Would Return To Store Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite being our favorite today, Oreos actually started as a knock-off. The result of a sibling feud across two rival bakeries, Nabisco's Oreo eventually came out on top of Hydrox, which is known to be the original sandwich cookie (don't worry, we hadn't heard of it either). Considering Oreos are now the best-selling cookie in the world, we'd have to say the team at Nabisco is doing something right.

Introduced over 100 years ago in Manhattan, Oreos are now sold in over 100 countries and have been the de facto pairing with milk since the 1950s. And, in a perfect world, every great Oreo flavor that has ever been created would have its own permanent spot on store shelves. But, sadly, that isn't the case. Fear not, though, cookie lovers – Oreo does have a history of bringing back retired flavors. Most recently, the company brought back its famed blueberry pie flavor after almost a decade. So, in the spirit of hoping for the best, we're diving into 10 discontinued Oreo flavors that should definitely make a comeback, some of which may very well be among the best Oreo flavors ever made.