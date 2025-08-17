10 Discontinued Oreo Flavors We Wish Would Return To Store Shelves
Despite being our favorite today, Oreos actually started as a knock-off. The result of a sibling feud across two rival bakeries, Nabisco's Oreo eventually came out on top of Hydrox, which is known to be the original sandwich cookie (don't worry, we hadn't heard of it either). Considering Oreos are now the best-selling cookie in the world, we'd have to say the team at Nabisco is doing something right.
Introduced over 100 years ago in Manhattan, Oreos are now sold in over 100 countries and have been the de facto pairing with milk since the 1950s. And, in a perfect world, every great Oreo flavor that has ever been created would have its own permanent spot on store shelves. But, sadly, that isn't the case. Fear not, though, cookie lovers – Oreo does have a history of bringing back retired flavors. Most recently, the company brought back its famed blueberry pie flavor after almost a decade. So, in the spirit of hoping for the best, we're diving into 10 discontinued Oreo flavors that should definitely make a comeback, some of which may very well be among the best Oreo flavors ever made.
1. Red Velvet
What flavor is red velvet anyways? We know what the cake looks like (red) and that it's often paired with cream cheese frosting, but don't be fooled into thinking it's merely dyed chocolate cake. Red velvet is its own unique flavor with subtle notes of cocoa, which makes it perfect for an Oreo cookie. In the Red Velvet Oreo, cream cheese flavored crème is sandwiched between two crimson red cookies — with that telltale hint of chocolate flavor — for a subtly sweet dessert in a bite.
It debuted in 2015 before being discontinued in 2020, and fans certainly made their feelings known about it. And, while not every bid for attention from consumers is addressed, Nabisco actually did bring back the Red Velvet Oreo flavor. For a limited time, of course. In 2023, the Red Velvet Oreo was re-released to fanfare, proving that a little perseverance (and pestering) can go a long way in getting brands to return old flavors to shelves.
2. PB&J
The history of the PB&J is a storied one that eventually helped to make the filling a household staple. Over a century after the first PB&J recipe was published, people are still eating the sandwich, and food brands have capitalized on this nostalgic love tenfold. Oreo got into the PB&J game in 2017, combining its Golden Oreo cookies with a swirl of peanut butter and jelly flavored crème.
Who didn't have some variation of a PB&J sandwich tucked into their school lunch? That popularity as a lunchtime staple is what Oreo was counting on when it released the limited edition flavor just in time for school to go back in session post-summer break. Despite ample positive feedback from fans, the cookies were pulled from distribution and haven't made a return since. If they ever were to make a comeback, back-to-school would be the perfect time to relaunch.
3. Fruity Crisp
Listen, today's popular cereals aren't healthy (there are actually some we'd classify as the worst on U.S. grocery store shelves), but when it comes to Oreos — which are already an indulgence — combining the two seems like a match made in heaven. Fruity Crisp Oreos came onto the scene in 2016 and didn't use the word cereal on its packaging, nor are they official brand partners with Fruity Pebbles. So, while we can't say for sure that Fruity Pebbles cereal was the inspiration, we imagine that's what Oreo was going for.
The cookies are Oreos' crispy, crunchy golden variety, and the crème is thick with flecks of "colorful rice crisps." Every bite is reminiscent of watching Saturday morning cartoons with a big bowl of sugary cereal. And, since it was a cereal-adjacent cookie, people did, in fact, eat bowls of them with milk. But, no matter how beloved it was as a flavor, when its time was up, Fruity Crisp Oreos left store shelves.
4. Toasted Coconut
As a flavor, toasted coconut instantly evokes the warmth of the tropics. It's a note that works just as well in frosty cocktails and creamy pies as it does in a cookie, and the Toasted Coconut Oreo showcased this perfectly. Introduced in 2015, this limited-edition treat paired Golden Oreo wafers with a smooth crème infused with the nutty essence of coconut (and actual pieces of toasted coconut). The result was mellow yet distinctive. Some fans called it subtle, but for coconut lovers, it was a knockout. Bite after bite felt like a little taste of vacation.
By the time its run ended, fans were wishing it could sit permanently alongside classics like Oreo Mint and Golden. Its absence left a gap for anyone craving a cookie that offered both sweetness and that richer, cake-like depth. Nearly a decade later, it remains one of those flavors we'd gladly welcome back to store shelves.
5. Cookie Butter
Think of the 2017 Cookie Butter Oreo as a dream mashup for fans of the spiced, caramelized flavors in Speculoos spread. Oreo's limited-edition release featured graham-flavored cookies as the base, with smooth, cinnamon-tinged cookie butter crème. If you were wondering what cookie butter actually is, the flavor gives off a feeling of coziness, with warm spice notes that make it taste like autumn in spread form. The Oreo cookie version also struck the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, making it a hit with anyone who can't resist a jar of cookie butter and a spoon.
Though it earned plenty of praise, Cookie Butter Oreos didn't last long on shelves, disappearing shortly after their seasonal debut. Despite it not being available to buy anymore, the cookie will be remembered as one that was indulgent without being over-the-top. After all, some of the best Oreo experiments come from flavors we already love in other treats. If it ever came back, this Oreo cookie would likely sell out just as fast.
6. Firework
Firework Oreos may have looked like regular chocolate and crème cookies at first glance, but one bite would prove otherwise. Mixed into the familiar white filling were colorful bits of popping candy that crackled and fizzed on your tongue, turning snack time into a mini celebration in your mouth. The flavor itself stayed true to the classic Oreo we all know and love, but the added texture made for a surprising twist.
This limited-edition flavor debuted in the summer of 2017, just in time for Fourth of July firework displays, and quickly became a fan favorite for its playful recipe. The popping candy didn't overpower the cookie, rather acting as a burst of fun that had people reaching for another. And, despite having been absent from shelves for years, the cookies returned in 2022 for another limited-time run. In 2025, fans are itching for a third comeback, and history may just repeat itself.
7. Watermelon
Just because a brand can, doesn't always mean they should. That's probably what people were thinking when the Watermelon Oreo was announced in 2013. After all, do people really buy Oreos for fruit flavors? But, somehow, the product worked. The cookie kept things light and summery with Golden Oreo bases sandwiching a crème split into two pastel halves — one pink, one green — mimicking the look of a ripe watermelon slice. The flavor leaned candy-sweet rather than juicy-fresh, more reminiscent of taffy or bubblegum than actual fruit.
While the flavor sparked curiosity (and a fair share of side-eyes), it quickly developed something of a cult following. Watermelon Oreos remain one of the brand's boldest seasonal experiments, showing that sometimes, the joy of a treat comes from how unexpected it can be. Though it hasn't returned in years, the brand's track record of bringing back past flavors does give us some hope.
8. Rocky road trip
Rocky Road Trip Oreos took inspiration from the classic ice cream flavor Rocky Road, layering in all the indulgent elements without the hassle of worrying about the treat melting in your hand. Chocolate cookies provided the base while the crème was infused with a marshmallow flavoring and dotted with soy nuts. This made the texture a standout — those crunchy pieces gave each bite a satisfying mix of smooth and crisp, like hitting a fudge chunk in a scoop of rocky road ice cream.
Released in 2018 as a limited-edition flavor, Rocky Road Trip quickly found fans who loved its over-the-top richness. The balance of chocolate, marshmallow, and nutty crunch made it one of Oreo's more decadent creations, perfect for those who prefer their cookies to go the indulgent route rather than choosing subtly. Its disappearance from shelves sadly left a hole for anyone craving that unique campfire-meets-ice-cream-shop flavor.
9. Gingerbread
Gingerbread Oreos took those quintessential cozy, holiday-baking vibes right to the cookie aisle. The original iteration featured Golden Oreo cookies, with the filling striking a balance between sugary sweet and warmly spiced. Subsequent versions swapped in gingerbread-flavored cookies with classic crème that also had crunchy pink sugar crystals mixed in, adding a bit of texture. Paired with hot cocoa or a glass of milk, they felt like an instant December tradition — no baking required.
Fans loved how the flavor captured the essence of a gingerbread cookie without straying too far from the classic Oreo formula, so much so that the company brought the flavor back periodically over the years after its first release in 2012. While it hasn't been a guaranteed holiday return in recent seasons, it remains a requested winter flavor and shows us that sometimes the simplest seasonal twists are the ones that stick out most in our memories (and stay on our wish lists).
10. Cookie dough
Eating raw cookie dough straight from the bowl is practically a rite of passage (although safe-to-eat raw cookie dough is the most sensible way to go), so it was only a matter of time before Oreo tried to capture that experience in cookie form. Released in 2014, Cookie Dough Oreos swapped the standard crème for a brown sugar–infused filling dotted with tiny chocolate chips. The goal was to mimic that buttery, slightly gritty texture and rich sweetness you'd find in the real thing — no mixing bowl required. Chocolate cookies kept the taste grounded in traditional Oreo territory, but leaned unmistakably into cookie dough flavor.
Like many of Oreo's more inventive creations, this flavor was a limited-edition release, and its time on shelves was over almost as soon as it began. Fans were divided — some thought it nailed the flavor, while others wanted an even bolder cookie-dough punch. However, it's a nostalgic flavor people still talk about.