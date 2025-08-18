2-Ingredient Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches Start With A Pack Of Oreos
One of the most iconic, nostalgic cookies, Oreo cookies are perfect for working into a wide array of whimsical desserts. From crumbling them atop ice cream to turning them into a boozy, adult version of the classic Oreo dirt cake, there's something about them that inspires creativity. Possibly the most interesting part about Oreos is how easy they are to disassemble and customize into something else. Even children's fingers are strong enough to pry those cookies apart, and the creme center often peels away in a single, delicious layer. This opens up a world of possibilities when it comes to reassembly, including fusing them with another beloved childhood treat — the ice cream sandwich.
At first glance, the process seems pretty simple: Scrape out the creme, replace it with your favorite kind of ice cream, smush the cookies back together, and enjoy. However, building the perfect miniature ice cream sammies takes slightly more finesse than that. Scooping up just the right amount of ice cream and assembling the sandwiches without making a melty mess takes a little bit of planning — but the results are totally worth it, as you'll be left with a batch of delicious little customized dessert bites to enjoy at your leisure.
Perfecting your sandwich technique and experimenting with flavors
When it comes to getting the ice cream between the Oreo wafers to create tidy little sandwiches, there are several ways to go about it. The first is to reshape the ice cream of your choice into a long cylinder or spread it out flat on a cookie sheet and freeze it solid. Then, you can slice it or use a circular cookie cutter to create perfect little rounds. The flaw with this technique is that reworking certain, less dense ice creams could cause them to overmelt and become unwieldy to handle, so you have to work quickly.
Another technique involves using scooping neat domes of ice cream onto each bottom wafer, smushing the top wafer on like a hat, and freezing to stabilize. This is also the better technique if you'd prefer to assemble your sandwiches like a large, delicious Oreo ice box cake with whipped cream and cut it into little squares later on. You may lose the cookies' signature shape if you go this route, but it's the easiest technique, and it'll still taste divine.
Of course, you'll still have to decide how to use the creme layer. You could leave it adhered to the wafers for extra texture and flavor, or mix them into the ice cream filling. This could be especially tasty if you're using one of America's favorite alternative Oreo flavors rather than the classic version. Think lemon Oreo creme mixed into vanilla ice cream, or mint blended with dark chocolate. With a pack of Oreo cookies, you're halfway to some truly fun ice cream sandwiches.