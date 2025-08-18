2-Ingredient Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches Start With A Pack Of Oreos

When it comes to getting the ice cream between the Oreo wafers to create tidy little sandwiches, there are several ways to go about it. The first is to reshape the ice cream of your choice into a long cylinder or spread it out flat on a cookie sheet and freeze it solid. Then, you can slice it or use a circular cookie cutter to create perfect little rounds. The flaw with this technique is that reworking certain, less dense ice creams could cause them to overmelt and become unwieldy to handle, so you have to work quickly.

Another technique involves using scooping neat domes of ice cream onto each bottom wafer, smushing the top wafer on like a hat, and freezing to stabilize. This is also the better technique if you'd prefer to assemble your sandwiches like a large, delicious Oreo ice box cake with whipped cream and cut it into little squares later on. You may lose the cookies' signature shape if you go this route, but it's the easiest technique, and it'll still taste divine.

Of course, you'll still have to decide how to use the creme layer. You could leave it adhered to the wafers for extra texture and flavor, or mix them into the ice cream filling. This could be especially tasty if you're using one of America's favorite alternative Oreo flavors rather than the classic version. Think lemon Oreo creme mixed into vanilla ice cream, or mint blended with dark chocolate. With a pack of Oreo cookies, you're halfway to some truly fun ice cream sandwiches.