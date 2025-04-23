Oreo Is Releasing A New Cookie Flavor And It's The First Of Its Kind
Though the world's favorite cookie may have started as a copycat, Oreo has since won over our hearts and stomachs with its delicious taste, iconic branding, and willingness to experiment. The cookie brand has given us so many unique flavors to try over the years, including instant favorites such as Golden Oreo, wacky limited-edition varieties, and even surprisingly tasty celebrity collaborations. Now, it's introducing a new cookie that sounds addictive enough to add to our regular rotation: Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies.
A combination of salty pretzels and rich chocolate is one that always has a place in our dessert lineup, whether it's delivered in straight-up pretzel form, in a pint of one Ben and Jerry's many ice cream flavors, or in one of the best Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. What makes Oreo's take on this classic combo extra exciting is all the playful potential its form factor allows, plus the fact that it's the brand's first-ever sweet-and-savory cookie. The Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies feature chocolate-flavored creme sandwiched by two salted, pretzel-flavored cookies, offering customers a new way to enjoy this mixture of flavors and textures. These cookies are available for a limited time only and while supplies last, starting May 5.
Why Oreo's first savory-sweet cookie is a big deal
According to a press release from Oreo, Chocolate Covered Pretzel is a flavor it's been eager to provide consumers for a while. The 2024 Mondelēz State of Snacking Report (Mondelēz International owns the Oreo brand) found that 81% of consumers "pay attention to the sensory experience of their snacks," and Oreo is listening. Notable recent Oreo releases have gone viral and been wholeheartedly embraced by the masses, such as its twisty, multi-layered flavor collaboration with Post Malone. It remains to be seen whether Chocolate Covered Pretzel can garner quite the same hype, but given the popularity of the flavor combination, we anticipate plenty of curious customers willing to give it a chance.
One important thing to know about Oreo is that its list of flavors, past and present, seems practically endless; especially since the brand releases special flavors exclusively in various international markets. Some of these limited-edition international flavors have gotten pretty creative; in 2018, the company released hot chicken wing and wasabi flavors in China. In the United States, however, there has never been a proper sweet-and-salty Oreo flavor — until now. Perhaps you could argue that Peanut Butter Oreos fit that bill, but the addition of salt on top of the pretzel-flavored cookies gives Oreo's newest flavor a uniquely savory edge.