Oreo Is Releasing A New Cookie Flavor And It's The First Of Its Kind

Though the world's favorite cookie may have started as a copycat, Oreo has since won over our hearts and stomachs with its delicious taste, iconic branding, and willingness to experiment. The cookie brand has given us so many unique flavors to try over the years, including instant favorites such as Golden Oreo, wacky limited-edition varieties, and even surprisingly tasty celebrity collaborations. Now, it's introducing a new cookie that sounds addictive enough to add to our regular rotation: Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies.

A combination of salty pretzels and rich chocolate is one that always has a place in our dessert lineup, whether it's delivered in straight-up pretzel form, in a pint of one Ben and Jerry's many ice cream flavors, or in one of the best Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. What makes Oreo's take on this classic combo extra exciting is all the playful potential its form factor allows, plus the fact that it's the brand's first-ever sweet-and-savory cookie. The Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavored cookies feature chocolate-flavored creme sandwiched by two salted, pretzel-flavored cookies, offering customers a new way to enjoy this mixture of flavors and textures. These cookies are available for a limited time only and while supplies last, starting May 5.