How To Make Teriyaki Sauce With Just 2 Ingredients

The secret is out: The teriyaki sauce Americans know and love is essentially a nuanced, sweetened soy sauce. It always has been. In fact, the version most commonly enjoyed Stateside doesn't come from Japan. Rather, it was cultivated in the kitchens of Japanese-American immigrants and valued as a quick and easy way to grill the perfect fish and other meats.

It's important to understand the history because teriyaki originally referred to the specific practice of grilling food that had been brushed with (and was sometimes marinated in) mirin and sake-spiked shoyu (Japanese soy sauce). Teri means gloss or glaze, and yaki means grill or broil — the result being extremely flavorful, almost caramelized meat. Once the technique made its way to the United States via Hawaii, giving us chicken teriyaki, the sauce took off. As a result, like great steak sauce, there are several possible ways to make it.

Most teriyaki recipes include a combination of soy sauce and sugar, and some feature a number of extra ingredients like garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. You can also add cornstarch as a thickening agent after simmering. But don't stress if you don't have all of those ingredients in your kitchen — there's a shortcut for making teriyaki sauce using only two of them. All you really need is soy sauce and brown sugar to create a perfectly acceptable hassle-free version.

