7 Canned Clam Chowder Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clam chowder is not something that, on its face, sounds or even looks that appetizing. And as a kid growing up in New England to non-New England parents, it took most of the courage I could muster to finally try it at some seaside eatery one summer in Massachusetts, which has a long history with clam chowder. Until that point, I had been horrified by almost all seafood that crossed my path. But glancing around at the other patrons, some near my age, happily chomping fried clams and slurping down chowder, peer pressure worked its magic. If they were enjoying it this much, why couldn't I? My surprised parents let me order one, and it came in a heavy, cream-colored ceramic cup, with a crinkly packet of dry, salted oyster crackers. Starting with that first cup, I became a convert to the creamy soup, complete with its mysteriously jagged chunks and chewy bits of clam.

So, as the reluctant bearer of New England roots, I took it upon myself to pick out the best canned clam chowder found most places west of the Atlantic today. A good New England-style clam chowder should have actual, identifiable clams, clam flavor, well-cooked pieces of potato, and a savory, creamy base that tastes more like an ocean brine than gloopy heavy cream. Beyond that, there's a lot of leeway. I ranked these canned clam chowders based primarily on the flavor of all the main ingredients together. I also factored in the consistency and, to a lesser extent, value, though most canned soups are very affordable. Here are the results.