Why Is Canned Soup So Salty?

From making comforting casseroles to providing the perfect sick day meal, canned soups are as classic as it gets. While the grocery store options are vast, one feature all canned soups tend to share is a sky-high salt content.

As any cook knows, salt makes the world go round. It enhances flavors, livens up dishes, and even makes sweet treats shine. Still, it's a question worth asking: Why is the sodium in that can of chicken noodle soup so darn high? A typical can of soup can deliver anywhere from 1,400 to 1,800 milligrams of sodium, with some containing much more. A can of Campbell's chunky chicken noodle soup, for example, contains nearly 40% of your recommended daily intake for sodium.

From a functional perspective, sodium generally aids in preservation and longevity, warding off harmful pathogens and keeping food fresher. Today, companies can rely on other modern-day options for preservation. Still, taste, flavor, and familiarity are a larger part of the equation. Our American palates have an acquired taste for heavily salty foods. In the decades since WWII, the average American's salt intake has ballooned by as much as 50%. Interestingly, the Campbell Soup Company acknowledges this in its statement on sodium, claiming that while it is committed to gradually lowering sodium content, consumer preferences encourage the company to keep the salt content high.