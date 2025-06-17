12 Canned Soups That Totally Upgrade Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mac and cheese is the kind of dish that you dress up or down, depending on the kinds of ingredients you throw into it. When you think of boxed macaroni and cheese, for example, it's pretty straight forward — not too spicy, and good for palates that prefer things on the milder side. Canned soup is kinda the same way. Mild. Accessible to the common tongue and wallet. Keeper of culinary memories. This is why so many people serve those foods to their kids at lunch. They're likable when everything else is not. It's also the likely reason why so many of us still love macaroni and cheese or canned chicken noodle soup as adults. We grew up eating them.

However, things have changed from the time we were wee ones until now. Our taste buds have been introduced to a few more flavors. We prefer to taste the interweavings of things — garlic and white pepper and smoky paprika — and can only just imagine how such flavors could augment our beloved pasta and cheddar or possibly our soups. As a byproduct of this, we figure out that many soups have become more sophisticated and have taken on flavor profiles that are very grown-up, nuanced even. As such, these soups are the perfect addition to mac and cheese. Makes sense, right? All that flavor rolled up into one 10-ounce can. While such a mash-up always tastes better when you toss in additional ingredients, like clams or chipotle peppers or even olives, the canned soup of your choice combined with your cheesy pasta is enough to totally upgrade your mac and cheese. Here's a look.