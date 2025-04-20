The Only Thing You Need To Improve Gloopy Canned Soup
Canned soup has been a staple in kitchen pantries for decades — and there's really no reason why it shouldn't be. Though some brands of canned soup are better than others, there's no denying these compact meals offer a convenient, inexpensive way to curb your appetite, particularly if you know how to zhuzh them up a bit. Sure, everyone knows cream of mushroom improves tenfold when garnished with oyster crackers, but there's an even easier way to add flavor to and improve the texture of canned soup.
This is especially true when it comes to condensed soups. While a cylindrical blob of tomato soup still bearing the ridges of the can initially appears less than appetizing, all it really needs is a little extra liquid to take it from gloopy to velvety and smooth. You can do this by adding a splash of liquid to the soup prior to heating it, or by popping a few ice cubes into the bowl once it's warmed through. The second method also cools the soup slightly, protecting your palate from unexpected burns.
Not only does this hack give your soup a slightly better texture, it's an opportunity to pump up the flavor, as well. Instead of plain old water, you can also dilute goopy condensed soups with broth, stock, or even your favorite dairy or plant-based milk to smooth things out and add lovely richness. Adding extra liquid to the soup before heating it helps marry and develop flavors, but you can always reserve some cold liquid to dollop in afterward.
Bringing the flavor with broth and other additions
Whether you're making a delicious soup from canned beans, or using a canned soup such as loaded baked potato or even condensed chicken noodle, giving them the broth treatment is just the beginning of making them taste more like homemade. Chicken or veggie broth both go well with most types of soup, as they'll add richness without overwhelming the other flavors. Beef broth is totally on the table as well, but you may want to reserve it for diluting things like canned chili or stew, since they'll better suit its bold taste.
If your meal still seems a little lackluster, you can deepen your soup's flavor by adding sautéed veggies or even extra protein. Stir crumbled bacon and fresh sautéed leeks and portobellos into cream of mushroom, or give minestrone some love with an extra cup of grilled corn, roasted tomatoes, and lightly charred bell peppers. Livening up canned soup with fresh veggies is also a great way to use up leftovers and avoid food waste.
Another issue most canned soups face is a lack of complexity in the flavor. Most are too salty while also somehow tasting a little bland. A bit of acid fixes both of these issues by curbing the saltiness and brightening up the other flavors in the dish. Give cream of tomato a bright makeover with a splash of lemon or lime juice, or liven up your canned butternut squash bisque with a touch of apple cider vinegar.