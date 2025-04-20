The Only Thing You Need To Improve Gloopy Canned Soup

Canned soup has been a staple in kitchen pantries for decades — and there's really no reason why it shouldn't be. Though some brands of canned soup are better than others, there's no denying these compact meals offer a convenient, inexpensive way to curb your appetite, particularly if you know how to zhuzh them up a bit. Sure, everyone knows cream of mushroom improves tenfold when garnished with oyster crackers, but there's an even easier way to add flavor to and improve the texture of canned soup.

This is especially true when it comes to condensed soups. While a cylindrical blob of tomato soup still bearing the ridges of the can initially appears less than appetizing, all it really needs is a little extra liquid to take it from gloopy to velvety and smooth. You can do this by adding a splash of liquid to the soup prior to heating it, or by popping a few ice cubes into the bowl once it's warmed through. The second method also cools the soup slightly, protecting your palate from unexpected burns.

Not only does this hack give your soup a slightly better texture, it's an opportunity to pump up the flavor, as well. Instead of plain old water, you can also dilute goopy condensed soups with broth, stock, or even your favorite dairy or plant-based milk to smooth things out and add lovely richness. Adding extra liquid to the soup before heating it helps marry and develop flavors, but you can always reserve some cold liquid to dollop in afterward.