The Boston Restaurant That Served Up The First-Ever Cups Of Clam Chowder

Some cities have become forever associated with a specific dish, like Philadelphia and the cheesesteak, or Montreal and poutine. For Boston, it's New England clam chowder, and there's one restaurant in particular that helped tie the Massachusetts city to this hearty, warm, and creamy seafood soup: Union Oyster House, the oldest continuously operating restaurant and oyster bar in the United States, which first opened its doors in 1826 and began serving clam chowder a decade later. To be clear, this was the New England-style rather than a Manhattan clam chowder (which is a brothy, tomato-based version), characterized by its cream base with fewer vegetables and the addition of salt pork or bacon.

While Union Oyster House may have been the first restaurant to serve clam chowder, the dish's history predates its famous purveyor by at least 200 years. Clam chowder, like many typically American dishes, has complex roots that include Native American, British, and other European foodways. Indigenous people in what is now New England were making a version of this seafood dish as early as the 17th century. English, French, or Canadian fishermen likely then built on this with versions influenced by their own cooking traditions. In 1751, it was established enough to have a recipe appear in a Boston newspaper, and its popularity only continued to grow over the decades. As Christopher G. Bates notes in "The Early Republic and Antebellum America," the Union Oyster House's inclusion of the dish on its menu essentially amplified and solidified the relationship between Boston and clam chowder.