The Easy Way To Make Turmeric Tea A Bit Tastier

Turmeric is a root vegetable that is prized not only for its diverse uses in the kitchen, but also for its impressive list of health benefits. When cooking with turmeric, whether you're using it in a spice combo for better vegan scrambled eggs or as a key spice for whipping up flavorful Indian-inspired eats, you typically don't usually taste the turmeric because of the cooking process. The taste of raw turmeric, both in its fresh and powdered form, is not for everybody. It's distinctly earthy with bitter undertones, and chances are that it might not suit your taste preferences. However, since the cooking process diminishes some of turmeric's health-supporting properties, your taste buds may need to take an unpleasant hit if you want to gain the most out of the vegetable from a health standpoint, like in a warming turmeric tea. So, while its standout flavors might not be your cup of tea, there are ways to make a tastier beverage so that you can reap the nutritional rewards while enjoying the taste (at least, more than you otherwise would have). For helpful hacks for better-tasting turmeric tea, Chowhound turned to Bala Sarda, the founder of VAHDAM, a destination for "India's Finest Teas, Spices, & Herbs."

"The key to a balanced, non-bitter turmeric tea is counteracting bitterness with complementary flavors and using the right preparation technique," he exclusively told us. Sarda recommends using natural sweeteners to "soften the edges," and incorporating warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and a pinch of black pepper. These ingredients not only add depth in flavor, but also boost the aroma and health benefits of your tea.