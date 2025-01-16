Does A Golden Latte Have Coffee In It?

A golden latte — traditionally known as "haldi ka doodh," which translates to "turmeric milk" in Hindi — has deep roots in Ayurvedic medicine, where it has been used for centuries as a therapeutic drink. This ancient beverage began as a humble home remedy, with families passing down recipes through generations. The classic recipe is caffeine-free and features a warming blend of milk and turmeric, infused with aromatic spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, saffron, and nutmeg. They may be uncommon spices for cooking in some kitchens, but these aromatics celebrate Indian culinary traditions and Ayurvedic practices. To make this beverage enjoyable to plant-based folks and those with dairy sensitivities, simply replace the milk with your favorite plant-based version.

To get the healing benefits of turmeric, it's also important to add black pepper to the mixture. Piperine (the active ingredient in black pepper) prevents the liver from getting rid of curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) thereby making it available for the body to absorb. In the realm of trendy coffee shops in the West, many cafes create their own interpretations on centuries of tradition, which may include a shot of espresso to make "dirty golden lattes." On occasion, this practice has received criticism for diluting the cultural heritage of the drink.