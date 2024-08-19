Your Complete Guide To Using Turmeric In The Kitchen

Turmeric is all the rage in the health food circle. You can get turmeric in the form of shots, cubes, smoothie additives, cookies, and more. You can also find supplements as capsules, tablets, liquids, and gummies. Beyond knowing that it's good for you and everyone "should" be eating more of it (which is not necessarily true in the large amounts found in supplements), many people scratch their heads when it comes to this bright yellow-orange seasoning, even if it's in their own cupboard.

The good news is, it's not hard to learn to incorporate this age-old spice into your daily cooking routine. Yes, you can make curries and soups that leverage its health benefits and warm, earthy flavor. However,it also works well in milky drinks, desserts, breads, and more. It's time to bring turmeric to the forefront of your culinary experience by understanding exactly what it is and how you can use it.