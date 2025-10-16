8 Cocktails From Bonefish Grill We'd Absolutely Order Again And 2 We Wouldn't

Depending on what city you're from, Bonefish Grill may or may not be familiar to you. The seafood chain has 166 locations in 27 states, with most of them being concentrated on the East Coast and in Florida where the chain was started. Known for serving high-quality seafood and mouth-watering dishes like bang bang shrimp and crab cakes, it's no surprise the chain has expanded to the far corners of the U.S.

But the seafood isn't the only thing this popular chain is known for — it also boasts a sizable cocktail menu, including a Smoked Old Fashioned that comes topped with a brandy snifter full of oak smoke to cap your classic cocktail.

Beyond the more recognizable drinks on the menu, the chain offers a variety of more uniquely flavored beverages, making it difficult for some to decide what to order. Choosing from a variety of brightly colored martinis on the social hour list to more mysteriously named main menu items, we've compiled a list of our favorite cocktails from Bonefish Grill — outside of the classics.