8 Cocktails From Bonefish Grill We'd Absolutely Order Again And 2 We Wouldn't
Depending on what city you're from, Bonefish Grill may or may not be familiar to you. The seafood chain has 166 locations in 27 states, with most of them being concentrated on the East Coast and in Florida where the chain was started. Known for serving high-quality seafood and mouth-watering dishes like bang bang shrimp and crab cakes, it's no surprise the chain has expanded to the far corners of the U.S.
But the seafood isn't the only thing this popular chain is known for — it also boasts a sizable cocktail menu, including a Smoked Old Fashioned that comes topped with a brandy snifter full of oak smoke to cap your classic cocktail.
Beyond the more recognizable drinks on the menu, the chain offers a variety of more uniquely flavored beverages, making it difficult for some to decide what to order. Choosing from a variety of brightly colored martinis on the social hour list to more mysteriously named main menu items, we've compiled a list of our favorite cocktails from Bonefish Grill — outside of the classics.
Indigo Sunset
The Indigo Sunset off of the regular cocktail menu at Bonefish Grill was easily my favorite drink of the lot (although I would be interested in swapping the vodka for tequila). It's made with Tito's Handmade vodka, passion fruit juice, mint, Minute Maid lemonade, and a float of the color-changing butterfly pea flower tea. It's irresistible to the eye with its dramatic colors and just as enjoyable to drink.
The passion fruit takes center stage here, easily diminishing the mild background flavor of Tito's vodka. It's complemented by the acidity of lemonade and the mellowing flavor of the purple tea. A squeeze of the lime wedge provided as garnish along with the refreshing aroma of mint goes a long way in making this a light and enjoyable concoction. It rides a nice line between being tropical, juicy, and refreshing without being so overwhelmingly sweet as to give you a headache.
Mango Bourbon Sour
The Mango Bourbon Sour on the social hour menu tastes exactly as it sounds — juicy mango and hot bourbon make the perfect dance partners. The sweetness of the mango mellows the strength of the Jim Beam bourbon and rounds out its rough edges. A splash of sour mix and raw-sugar syrup makes the drink complete and gives you a full palate of flavors: fruity, sour, sweet, and hot.
It's a great drink for those who enjoy bourbon but can't handle the full-bodied intensity of the liquor served neat. The way this drink is crafted reminds me of a Southern-style sweet tea and bourbon drink, one of my favorite ways to consume the Kentucky-born whiskey. The sweetness of the mango and sugar make a nod to sweet tea, and you can almost picture yourself rocking on a porch amid the Southern heat while enjoying this cocktail, served on the rocks with a slice of lemon and sprig of mint.
Bee's Knees Martini
It's fair to say when sipping on any of Bonefish Grill's martinis that they won't taste very similar to the James Bond-style drink that became a cult classic for its strength and straightforward recipe. Many of this chain's martinis are quite sweet, but of them all, the Bee's Knees most closely resembles the original martini cocktail.
Gray Whale gin is used as the base, and the pleasant, aromatic flavor of gin is still noticeable on the palate. It's mixed with Grand Marnier, which adds a hint of sweetness as compared to vermouth, along with house-made honey syrup, and fresh sour mix. The garnish is eye-catching and impeccable — a slice of lemon wrapped around a sprig of rosemary and topped with a dollop of honeycomb.
The drink is sweet, but not so sweet you can't enjoy the pleasant flavor of gin. The smell of rosemary as you sip enhances the savory aspects, while the honey and Grand Marnier round it out. It's a good drink for those who find a typical martini too strong.
Coconut Crush
The Coconut Crush is Bonefish Grill's take on a piña colada and will transport you to a tropical island just the same. Made with two kinds of rum, Bacardi superior and Bacardi añejo cuatro, as well as coconut, pineapple, and orange juice, the drink differs from a typical piña colada with the addition of orange juice.
It doesn't make that much of a difference in the drink's overall flavor, although the brightness of the orange does cut through a bit of the richness of the coconut cream while still upholding that creamy texture that makes this drink so unique.
It's garnished with a wedge of pineapple and a bright green leaf and served over crushed ice — really, the only way to serve such a tropical cocktail. For those who love a tiki drink with a smooth taste that disguises just how strong it actually is, this is the one.
Key Lime Martini
At first sip I found the Key Lime Martini to be quite overwhelming in its sweetness, but I was impressed at how it tastes just like a key lime pie. Despite how sweet it is, I found that it has an incredibly craveable flavor and came back to it often as the taste grew on me.
Made with Malibu coconut rum, vanilla vodka, lime, and coconut cream topped with sweet cold foam, the drink perfectly resembles the meringue-topped treat that is the official pie of the state of Florida. Given that Bonefish Grill started in the Sunshine State and has the vast majority of its locations there, it makes sense it would be utilizing those flavors across its menu.
I wouldn't recommend enjoying several of these drinks back-to-back because you might end up with a sugar-induced headache, but one of them could be enjoyed in place of dessert and quench your sweet tooth along with the desire for a drink. It's a great balance of flavors to perfectly cap off a seafood dinner.
Paper Plane
This cocktail's name, the Paper Plane, is aptly realized in its very cute accompanying garnish — a tiny paper plane embellished with the Maker's Mark logo. Crafted with Maker's bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and sour mix, this is hardly a watered-down affair. The bourbon is clearly the star, although its hot temper is soothed by the mixers and complemented by their complex flavors.
This is a great cocktail for those who enjoy bourbon but struggle to drink it neat. You'll still enjoy the flavor of the barrel-aged liquor in this cocktail, but you will find it's quite a bit smoother going down. Of the drinks served "up" in a martini glass at Bonefish Grill, this is one of the stronger ones. If you're not looking for something too sweet but want to branch out from your typical old fashioned, this is a great starting place, and you may find that one isn't quite enough.
Heatwave Martini
Let's get straight to the point: The Heatwave Martini is very aptly named. This is not the drink for those whose tongues (and sweat glands) are sensitive to serious scorch. But for the cocktail enthusiast who loves tequila and a good kick, you may just find yourself in spicy heaven.
Casamigos blanco is the tequila of choice, and when paired with mango, citrus, and habanero, the drink itself packs a pleasant spice all on its own. The rim, for those who want even more heat, is coated on one side with a sugar-jalapeño-powder combo that perfectly complements the rest of the drink.
This cocktail is entirely subjective — you either like it, or you don't. If you don't like spice, steer clear. But if you're looking for a drink to wake you up and get your blood moving, look no further than the Heatwave Martini.
Seasonal Apple Martini
The apple martini is a seasonal drink that can be ordered from Bonefish Grill's specials menu or as the third cocktail in the Social Hour Mini Martini Flight for the fall season. Made with apple-infused Frïs vodka, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, and a touch of honey and cinnamon, it goes beyond fresh apples and reminds you of the aroma of apple butter cooking down with cloves and cinnamon in a pot.
Vodka is a good choice here, as its flavor is easily overtaken by the star of the show: apple. I expected an apple cider-reminiscent drink but was pleasantly surprised by how the ginger liqueur and cinnamon expertly complemented the drink and detracted from its sweetness. It's also garnished with a slice of fresh apple, which is both appealing to the eye and enjoyable as a post-drink snack.
The ones we didn't like
Out of all the cocktails at Bonefish Grill, there were two that I didn't quite enjoy and wouldn't consider ordering again. My opinion on these drinks is quite subjective; while I was sitting at the bar, I did observe other people enthusiastically ordering them.
I found both the Blueberry Lemon Drop and Pomegranate Martini to be simply too sweet to really enjoy. The lemon drop even comes with an added sugar rim — a step too far in what is already a sugar-forward cocktail.
I love pomegranate, but the Pomegranate Martini tastes little of the typically tart fruit. It's made with both pomegranate and mango syrups, and the mango overtakes everything and turns the cocktail to a syrup-like juice. All this being said, if you're a fan of super-sweet drinks, don't let me stop you from ordering what you enjoy.
How we chose our favorites
Choosing one's favorite cocktail is generally a subjective affair. Every person has their favorite liquors, flavors, and preferences on amounts. The cocktails I would try again were selected based on what drinks I would recommend for those looking to explore something outside of the basics like a margarita or old fashioned. These are drinks that have a more unique flavor but aren't overwhelmingly sweet or juicy.
If there are certain flavors you're looking for, use this list as a guide to make your selection next time you find yourself perusing the cocktail menu at Bonefish Grill.