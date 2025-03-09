The Sweet Southern Drink You Should Be Mixing With Bourbon

While tea may not be native to the U.S., it has certainly had plenty of time to become a fixture in the country's food-and-beverage culture. It first took root in America, literally, in South Carolina toward the end of the 18th century, and subsequently became the base for one of the South's favorite and most iconic drinks: sweet tea. By the 1800s, sweet tea spread like winter creeper in Maryland. In light of that, there was no way that eventually the sweet drink wouldn't collide with another one of the South's other beloved drinks: bourbon. Together, the two make for a classically Southern cocktail.

Traditionalists are suckers for anything bittersweet it seems. Pulpy romance novels. An empty nest after the last kiddo moves to college. And good drinks that pack a punch both bitter and sweet. Given bourbon's proclivity for bitterness, it's only natural that it should be the liquor of choice for those who could use a shot of bitter to balance out sweet tea's saccharine taste. This is particularly true if your cocktail also includes an extra shot or two of simple syrup to amp up its sweetness levels.

The addition of bourbon takes the sweet tea from an almost fruit punch-like flavor to a more grown-up libation in only a couple of seconds flat. All it takes is a good pour of Buffalo Trace bourbon or some other equally honorable spirit to do the trick. Bottom-shelf bourbons work just fine, too.