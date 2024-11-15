Upgrade Pickled Red Onions With This Expert-Approved Addition

Pickled red onions are one of those easy-to-make condiments you can keep in the fridge to elevate any meal. Add the vinegary pink strands to toast or salad, and it suddenly looks restaurant-quality. Pickled onions are somewhat of a springboard recipe, so you can amplify the flavor with herbs, spices, and even flowers — yes, flowers.

Commonly used in Mexican cuisine, hibiscus — called "jamaica" in Spanish – is a flower that can add sweet, sour, and floral notes to the tangy onions. Angelo Sosa, executive chef of Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carmocha and Tía Carmen in Indian Wells, California, tells Chowhound the flowers add a beautiful, subtly sweet, floral flavor and a deep fuchsia color. And you can get the same results at home that Sosa gets at his restaurants. You can find these vibrant flowers dried and packaged in Mexican grocers and online. For example, Amazon sells both a smaller 4-ounce package of whole hibiscus flowers for experimenting and a bulk 2-pound hibiscus flower bag for restocking your supply.

Typically, you make pickled onions using the red variety, which provides a pink color when soaked in a brine. But with hibiscus flowers, if you only have white or sweet onion on hand, the flower provides the color instead. The addition of these flowers to pungent and vinegary pickled onions provides tartness and an almost dry, tannic flavor. The flowers don't make the onions sweet at all, so they don't change how you can use the onions. Pickled onions are the tangy topping your nachos deserve, plus you can use the bright-pink garnish on salads, soups, eggs, the distinctive Mexican torta sandwich, and your hearty breakfast chilaquiles.