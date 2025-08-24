They're Clearly Purple, So Why Do We Call Them Red Onions?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not everything in the produce aisle is as it seems. In fact, some of these everyday foods are nothing like they are advertised. We are so accustomed to the names of products that we never stop to ask questions like, "Why is it called a pineapple in the first place?" After all, this fruit is neither an apple nor a product of a pine tree. And then there is the matter of red onions. Perhaps the most colorful member of the diverse family of onions, red onions are clearly purple. Why, then, are these purple alliums called red? While there is not one clear-cut answer to this question, some theories can point us towards the reasoning behind this seemingly inaccurate, but enduring, name.

The most prominent theory regarding red onions' name involves the often opaque world of linguistics or, rather, the study of how language has evolved. According to Paul Kay and Brent Berlin, authors of the 1969 book "Basic Color Terms: Their Universality and Evolution," the terms used for colors, across all cultures, have evolved in a predictable pattern. All languages began with just two concepts for color, black and white, and began evolving from there — starting with the invention of red. At this point, red would cover a much broader range of shades than it does today. At one point in time, red onions were likely seen as red by a culture bereft of any other word to differentiate them from this umbrella term.