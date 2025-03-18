Why McDonald's Will Never Sell Onion Rings

As the largest fast food chain in the world and a multibillion dollar company, McDonald's knows how to maximize efficiency to turn a profit. The fast food service retail chain operator sells nearly 9 million pounds of french fries each day, making the famous fried potatoes its best-selling product worldwide. While offering a variety of sandwiches, including unique McDonald's burgers you can only try abroad, fries have held true as the solo salty side on the Mickey D's menu in the United States. So, although other fast food restaurants offer sides like onion rings as an option, don't expect to see them at the golden arches any time soon.

According to a TikTok video from former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, McDonald's is most profitable when it can efficiently produce and sell its products in large quantities. He explains, "If McDonald's could sell one thing and that's it, it would be great for them." He adds that it doesn't make good business sense for the restaurant to sell onion rings because they are far less efficient and profitable than french fries (which have a very high markup). In order for onion rings to be profitable, customers would have to pay a dollar or more for the side than they do for fries.

Haracz wraps it up by stating, "Most likely, if they do onion rings ever, it would be a very limited time offer, but I don't foresee that happening anytime soon because McDonald's wants to sell you their french fries because they make so much money on [them]."