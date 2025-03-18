Why McDonald's Will Never Sell Onion Rings
As the largest fast food chain in the world and a multibillion dollar company, McDonald's knows how to maximize efficiency to turn a profit. The fast food service retail chain operator sells nearly 9 million pounds of french fries each day, making the famous fried potatoes its best-selling product worldwide. While offering a variety of sandwiches, including unique McDonald's burgers you can only try abroad, fries have held true as the solo salty side on the Mickey D's menu in the United States. So, although other fast food restaurants offer sides like onion rings as an option, don't expect to see them at the golden arches any time soon.
According to a TikTok video from former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, McDonald's is most profitable when it can efficiently produce and sell its products in large quantities. He explains, "If McDonald's could sell one thing and that's it, it would be great for them." He adds that it doesn't make good business sense for the restaurant to sell onion rings because they are far less efficient and profitable than french fries (which have a very high markup). In order for onion rings to be profitable, customers would have to pay a dollar or more for the side than they do for fries.
Haracz wraps it up by stating, "Most likely, if they do onion rings ever, it would be a very limited time offer, but I don't foresee that happening anytime soon because McDonald's wants to sell you their french fries because they make so much money on [them]."
Onion rings in Australia and other international menu items
If you've ever been to a McDonald's abroad, you've likely noticed menu items that are different than what is offered in the U.S. Some of these international McDonald's menu items might even make you feel a little jealous if you've only had local Mickey D's. Case in point: In 2021, Australia McDonald's offered onion rings nationwide as a limited edition menu item. The crispy, golden rings utilized local onions and included Southern BBQ dipping sauce on the side. Customers could also order them as a garnish for the Aussie Angus burger.
While a McDonald's Australia product, there was one way fast food lovers could snag a box of onion rings from Mickey D's in the States — by visiting the special U.S. McDonald's that features an international menu at the chain's headquarters in Chicago. Some of the favorites you might expect to find at the global McDonald's in Chi-town could include masala shaker fries from Canada, spicy garlic black pepper McNuggets from Japan, and the mini Köldskal McFlurry hailing from Denmark. There are no onion rings currently on the menu; however, the global menu changes every three months, so customers can keep an eye out for new offerings.