Are There Real Onions In Burger King Onion Rings?

For many of us, choosing between fries and onion rings at Burger King is an easy decision. There's nothing like a piping-hot, crispy circle of oniony goodness alongside a Whopper (check out an easy hack to get one for free here). While you might have to wait a few minutes at the drive-thru while your server tosses a fresh batch into the fryer, you'll know that you made the right decision as soon as you smell the nostalgic scent of onion rings wafting through your car. That being said, onion ring aficionados know that there's something a little different about Burger King's onion rings compared to the beer-battered monstrosities served next to a burger at a sit-down restaurant.

While Burger King doesn't share the exact recipe for its onion rings, it's clear that they don't contain the large, full slices of onion that you'll find in onion rings at other restaurants. The fast food giant's Singapore Instagram states that the chain uses minced onions as a part of their onion ring recipe. Some sources state that BK onion rings contain both dehydrated onion and onion powder. In certain areas, Burger King is offering beer-battered onion rings for those who prefer the steakhouse-style version of the delicious fried side (check out this how-to guide for creating similar onion rings in your own kitchen). Although BK's standard onion rings aren't made with whole onion slices, they still have a delicious, crispy, fried onion flavor.