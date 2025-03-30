8 Frozen Onion Ring Brands, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're enjoying a burger, steak, or another savory entree, onion rings make a drool-worthy accompaniment. They offer a burst of onion flavor and crunchy texture that people can't get enough of, and honestly, onion rings can even give french fries a run for their money when done right. Still, making onion rings from scratch is a labor of love that many of us aren't ready to take on, at least not regularly. That doesn't mean you have to go without, though. There are quite a few tasty frozen onion ring brands that you can easily pick up from the store. I should know — I just taste-tested every brand I could get my hands on.

With flavor, texture, and overall quality in mind, I tasted eight frozen onion ring brands to find out how they measure up in a head-to-head competition. You can learn more about my methodology at the end, but you should know that this isn't one of those frozen products where all the brands are pretty good — some are way better than others. Seriously, the difference between the worst and best brands is astounding. If you want to know which frozen onion ring brands to buy and which ones should only be purchased as a last resort, you've come to the right place.