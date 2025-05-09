The Iconic Discontinued Burger King Burger You Can Recreate With An Easy Hack

What's especially great about the Rodeo Burger is that it is easy to hack both in person and online. When ordering a Rodeo Burger in person, just order a hamburger with BBQ sauce and onion rings; you can ask for the onion rings as an add-on for the sandwich itself, or order them separately and assemble the sandwich with your desired amount of them. When ordering a Rodeo Burger online, select a hamburger with BBQ sauce and order a side of onion rings, then assemble it yourself.

Regardless of whether you order in person or online, one thing that's fun about hacking the Rodeo Burger is the additional ingredients. The original Rodeo Burger only had a beef patty, BBQ sauce, and onion rings. However, you can use a Whopper as the base for the hacked version instead of a plain burger, and your sandwich will automatically come with extra ingredients like mayonnaise, lettuce, and onions. As such, you can build a bigger — and perhaps better — sandwich.

Plus, there are all kinds of add-ons available at Burger King. The simplest is just ordering a Whopper with cheese. Many opt to add bacon to their hacked Rodeo Burger; pickles are another nice choice for a touch of tang. The choices are nearly endless and allow for a wide variety of tastes.